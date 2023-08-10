BOULDER — There’s a lot of things that Pat Shurmur has to reacquainted with.

After over 20 years coaching in the NFL, Shurmur is back in the college ranks as an analyst with Deion Sanders and Colorado this season.

The former Broncos offensive coordinator knows the field is the same size, but it is marked differently and there are small things that throw him off every now and then. Just like earlier this week when he thought a pass was incomplete but then remembered you only need one foot in bounds in college.

“There’s different things I’m getting used to, but it’s fun to be out on the field again,” Shurmur said Thursday. “I have to work behind the scenes, but every once and a while (I’ll) provide an idea that can maybe help these guys become champions of what they do.”

After being let go by the Broncos at the end of the 2021 season, Shurmur said he took the following year off from coaching to be around his family, but a few months ago got the itch to be back around the game and for the first time since he was the offensive line coach at Stanford in 1998, he’s back in college.

“The last 25 years of coaching, it really goes unsaid, but we’re not always around,” Shurmur said. “It gave me a year to be around. This summer, two and two became four — a couple of phone calls here and there. It was something that Coach (Prime) felt somebody like myself could be an asset to the program and (we) just made it happen.”

Given his recent time in Colorado, it also wasn’t a hard sell for him and his wife to make the decision to move back to the state.

“Living out here is awesome,” Shurmur said. “We really enjoy just life in general here in Colorado. When this (opportunity) came about, I didn’t really get any pushback from my wife. We’re empty nesters now so they’re easy moves to make.”

Just like most of the coaches on the Buffaloes staff that is loaded with decades of experience, Shurmur is in Boulder mostly because of the chance to work with Coach Prime.

“When I was given an opportunity to come work with him, I jumped at it,” Shurmur said. “Just in terms of his demeanor, he is an absolutely outstanding communicator and the way he does it in the team settings, you can see that it sinks in on the players.”

Shurmur has to work behind the scenes in his role as an analyst and he primarily serves as a resource to the offensive assistant coaches on staff, but that doesn’t mean his influence can’t reach the players on the field.

“I’m really not allowed to have one-on-one (interactions) with players,” Shurmur said. “It’s really hard to be out there and bite your tongue when you see something, but if there is something I see that might help a player, I just gotta track it through one of the coaches.”

As a long-time play caller in the NFL, there is an obvious advantage for Buffaloes offensive coordinator Sean Lewis, even if the up-tempo offense CU will be running this season is a lot different from what Shurmur’s offenses looked like at the pro level. Still, the biggest difference is in how the no-huddle offense is called with signals from the sidelines to relay the calls.

“In the NFL, I’d sit in the press box and just call the plays in,” Shurmur said. “So there wasn’t a barrier as far as communicating (goes). A lot of the plays are very familiar. Curl flat is curl flat. Four verticals is four verticals. You just kinda tie the words to what we’re trying to do, in this case the signals, and you teach the players what to do.”

It may be the first time in 25 years he’s back watching college players on a daily basis, but “football is football” as Shurmur said and talent can be spotted at any level.

The well-respected offensive mind sees plenty of it at CU.

“From watching our offense, we have a lot of very talented skill players,” Shurmur said. “We’ve got a lot of gritty linemen that work real hard. Obviously, I think (quarterback) Shedeur (Sanders) can execute and play at a high level. We have a nice group of backs as well. It’ll be interesting to see it all come together when we tee it up against TCU. I’ll just be watching it like you guys.”