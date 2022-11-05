BOULDER — Happy homecoming, Christian Gonzalez.
He kept quiet about his return to Boulder during the week, but the former CU Buff made noise with his performance Saturday.
The sophomore cornerback had two interceptions as he and No. 8 Oregon came into Folsom Field and rolled past Colorado 49-10.
“It was real fun coming back, seeing everyone I know,” Gonzalez said.
The former CU standout was a non-factor in the first half, registering just one tackle, but he quickly reminded Buffs fans what it was missing in the span of a few short minutes in the third quarter.
CU quarterback J.T. Shrout went right at Gonzalez, trying to get the ball to Jordyn Tyson, but Gonzalez was draped all over Tyson and intercepted the underthrown pass. He quickly turned around and started racing for the end zone. He came up about 2 yards short of his first touchdown.
“I wanted to score,” Gonzalez said. “I think I did. I should've dove, but I’ll make up for it.”
Gonzalez added another interception, a clip to the highlight package that will play when he’s almost certainly selected early in next year’s NFL Draft.
“Just coming to the opposite side of everything — being on the away sideline, being in the away locker room— it was surreal, but I had a lot of fun,” Gonzalez said.
The same can’t be said for those on the home sideline.
It looked like another game where CU's Tyson shined, but even that got spoiled late in the game when he took a big hit and had to be helped off the field. Tyson was not able to put pressure on his left leg.
Up to that point, Tyson was continuing to show he’s a budding star within the CU program, totaling a career-high 137 receiving yards on 5 catches, including an 81-yard touchdown in the second quarter. There was no injury update after the game, but with just three games left, it wouldn’t be a surprise if that was the last we see of Tyson in 2022. If that is the case, it’s been one of the more memorable true freshman seasons by a Buff this century.
“Obviously he’s put together as impressive of a true freshman campaign that I’ve personally been a part of at the receiver position,” interim CU coach Mike Sanford said. “Our thoughts are going to continue to be with him.”
The Buffs could not keep up with the scoring pace of the Ducks, but there were opportunities to score more than 10 points. Shrout had his best start of the season with career highs in passing yards and completions. But in comparison to Oregon's Bo Nix — a fellow transfer quarterback — it wasn’t enough.
“I thought J.T. did some good things,” Sanford said. “I think there were some throws that he made that were really good.”
At the end of the game, the teams were who we thought they were, as Dennis Green would say.
CU looked like a young team playing for an interim coach, while Oregon looked like a team that’s dominated every team it’s faced since Week 1 and is headed for another trip to the Pac-12 Championship Game.
If anyone learned something from Saturday’s mess of a game, it was CU athletic director Rick George. It was a 3-hour presentation with the defining lesson that Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham should be in consideration for the Buffs head coaching gig.
Just 32 years old with multiple years of experience as a coordinator for solid programs, Dillingham fielded an outstanding job application should he want to take the CU job. Just look at how Oregon scored its first three touchdowns.
It started with a pass to a wide-open offensive lineman at the goal line. Then it was a pass from the running back to the quarterback, who had no CU defenders within 10 yards of him when he caught the ball. Then it was a handoff to the star linebacker at the goal line.
“We have a very creative offense and coach Dillingham does a great job of doing unique things,” Nix said. “There’s all sorts of guys in the open field and [he] gets a bunch of different guys the ball. You look at it today, so many different people scored. I think that’s one of the most unique things about our offense and why it makes us so creative.”
Who wouldn’t want to see an innovative offense led by a creative coach, who grew up in Pac-12 country in Arizona and is known as an excellent recruiter as well?
Just take it from Sewell, the star Oregon linebacker destined to play on Sundays next fall.
“This is the first offense I’ve ever been with that creates many plays out of whatever imagination that they have,” Sewell said. “It makes us have fun, which is good for the team, and I just love it.”