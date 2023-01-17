Tad Boyle was in the middle of addressing his Colorado team after an important, come-from-behind win against Stanford, when someone barged in and brought a big smile to his face.
“Jabari!” Boyle yelled as former Buffs standout Jabari Walker burst in the room, causing the entire team to swarm around him.
family 🤞#GoBuffs | @JabariWalker pic.twitter.com/JVX0MRbUZk— Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) December 30, 2022
“I love that group of guys,” Walker told The Denver Gazette.
Walker is already past the halfway point of his rookie season in the NBA, but he’s still disappointed when he isn’t able to tune in to watch his old team.
“It’s frustrating when they play at the same time I play,” Walker said. “That’s happened the last couple games, but if that happens, I’ll watch the first half at least.”
Well, Walker will unfortunately have that problem again on Thursday as he and CU both play, but he got the chance to catch up with his former teammates on Monday as he made his second and final trip to Denver with the Trail Blazers this season.
For one of the last players selected in the 2022 NBA Draft, the fact that Walker is on a roster and not even on a two-way contract is a successful first year in the league.
But for the son of an NBA veteran, he expects more out of himself. Minutes were hard to come by at the beginning of the season, but he’s found himself in a more expanded role off the bench since the calendar flipped to January, and he’s making the most of his role.
“‘Bari’s doing a good job,” Portland coach Chauncey Billups said. “He’s been there every time I’ve called on him — he’s ready to go. He’s very competitive. Obviously, he has a knack to rebound that ball, but he has just a good feel for the game.”
Having Billups as his first coach in the league has certainly helped.
Playing for two years in Boulder, Walker became even more aware of the legend of Chauncey Billups and not just the multi-time NBA All-Star and 2004 Finals MVP — heck, Billups’ picture is plastered all over the CU basketball facilities from his days as the star there, as well.
But Walker is still surprised at how much he’s been able to learn from Billups in just a few months.
“I knew he had an idea of my game, but he figured me out even more as he saw me play over summer league and training camp,” Walker said. “It’s crazy how he sees the game. I’ve had a couple conversations with him where he just thinks the game differently. I know he was a great player, but for him to articulate that to his players and get us to go out there and do certain things, it’s a different type of thing.”
It’s safe to say Walker has found a home in Portland.
But he knows from firsthand experience with his dad that the NBA is a business, and there’s no guarantee from year to year.
For the next few months, though, it’s all about making it clear he belongs.
“I just want [the team] to look back and be like, ‘He’s a guy we want to expand on,’” Walker said. “‘We know he has other skillsets, and he helped us a good amount his first year and we just want more out of him. We know he’s a guy that will help us win, and we want him to be a part of our team.’”
George Washington High School names court after Billups
There’s no one more synonymous with Denver basketball than Chauncey Billups.
The former George Washington and CU Buffs star also had a pair of stints with the Nuggets and was an NBA champion with the Pistons. He’s now the coach of the Trail Blazers, so his trips during the season are limited to his team’s two trips to Denver.
This trip back was particularly special, as he got to visit his old stomping grounds at George Washington, where the court has been named after him.
The school had a ceremony for him Tuesday and Billups was able to share the moment with his daughter as he re-lived some memories from where his basketball career first started.
“I have some great memories there,” Billups said. “It’s kinda where it all started and decided I was going to take this basketball thing very, very seriously and see where it took me. It was fun to go back over there, see the court and my logo on the court. It was pretty special.”
While he was on the topic of his alma maters, Billups also made sure to make it clear he’s pumped about Deion Sanders and the state of CU football.
“You know I’m excited, baby,” Billups said. ‘I know he’s going to do some special things. He’s just a winner. I’m excited that we, the University of Colorado, had the courage to do it. I’m looking forward to it.”