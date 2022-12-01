BOULDER — The most talented quarterback on Colorado's roster is leaving the program.
True freshman Owen McCown, the son of 18-year NFL veteran Josh McCown, announced he was entering the transfer portal after spending just one season with the Buffs.
Thank you Buff Nation! pic.twitter.com/NRdRoWmRnh— Owen McCown (@OwenMcCown7) December 2, 2022
McCown appeared in four games this season, making three starts. He passed for 600 yards and two touchdowns before suffering an injury against in the team's only win over Cal. McCown and the coaching staff then decided to keep him out for the rest of the season so he could maintain his redshirt going forward, as the NCAA allows players to appear in four or less games and still redshirt that season.
Despite getting to Boulder in June for summer workouts, McCown quickly became the third-string QB in fall camp and with the struggles of Brendon Lewis and J.T. Shrout in the first three games of the season, McCown was named the starter ahead of the Pac-12 opener against UCLA in Week 4.
McCown would go on to make starts against Arizona and Cal.
The Buffs are left with three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster in Shrout, Maddox Kopp, who started the season finale against Utah, and Drew Carter.
But all of that could change when a new coach is announced and more roster changes inevitably come.