How many games must Coach Prime and Colorado win for 2023 to be a success? Our Tyler King and Chris Tomasson debate:

Tyler King, college sports writer

There were probably a handful of people that actually watched every second of Buffs football in 2022. If you weren't one, consider yourself lucky.

I did, and the best way to sum up CU's 12 games is this: Bad. Really bad.

More often than not, the Buffs looked like a junior varsity team relative to the opponent.

It started in Week 2 at Air Force and continued through the embarrassing 63-21 drubbing to close out the year against Utah.

As long as Sanders' team avoids 42-point losses, it's a step forward for the program. Being competitive on a week-to-week basis should be considered a success, even if Sanders and his coaching staff aspire for more.

But that doesn't mean they can (or should) lose every game by one score this season. Three wins (all at home, against Colorado State, Stanford and Arizona) seems reasonable in a Pac-12 that's sure to have six teams in the preseason top 25 and a few more that could get there at some point.

This is not the same team that got outscored 534-185 in 12 games last year. Nearly 90% of the scholarship players are newcomers. But quick turnarounds are hard to find in college football, even in the transfer portal era. Temper the expectations, CU fans. Anything above three wins should be cause for celebration.

Chris Tomasson, Broncos beat writer

For Sanders’ first season in Colorado to be a success, they must win at least five games.

Why five?

Well, if the Buffs go 5-7, they can say, “We almost were a .500 team. If this game or that game had gone the other way, we would have been a .500 team.”

Anything less than five would be a downer. With a 4-8 campaign, there’s not really any would’ve, could’ve, should’ves.

Of course, Coach Prime might be hard-pressed to consider five wins a successful season. He’s a Hall of Famer who is accustomed to winning.

Sanders won back-to-back Super Bowls with San Francisco and Dallas in the 1994 and 1995 seasons. In baseball, he played in the 1992 World Series with Atlanta. And in college, he has an awesome coaching record of 27-6.

Granted, coaching Jackson State in the Southwestern Athletic Conference is hardly the same as leading Colorado in the Pac-12. But the Tigers did go 4-8 in 2019, the year before Sanders arrived. And he then steered them to a 4-3 mark in a COVID-shortened 2020 season and to records of 11-2 and 12-1 after that.

So how will Sanders get the Buffs to five wins? How about victories over Colorado State (3-9 last season), Stanford (3-9), Arizona State (3-9) and Arizona (5-7). That makes four.

As for the fifth, well, it’s too bad for the Buffs that Scott Frost is no longer Nebraska’s coach.

But Coach Prime will figure it out.