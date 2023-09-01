The Colorado Buffaloes are headed to the Big 12 next season. There are several rivalries that can be rekindled with their move. Who should be the rival for CU?

Chris Schmaedeke, digital sports editor

Answer: Kansas State

The Buffaloes and Wildcats have a rivalry with deep history and now is the time to bring it all back.

When CU moves to the Big 12 in 2024, it won't have a natural rival. Utah is making the moves as well, but will play BYU every season. And honestly, the Buffs-Utes thing never worked. Nebraska left the Big 12 years ago and is very happy in the Big Ten.

Let's get it going again with the team from Manhattan, Kansas.

Colorado and Kansas State played for the first time in 1912 and it became a yearly event starting in 1948, before the Buffs moved to the Pac-12 in 2010. Colorado leads the series 45-20-1.

The teams have had some classics in the past. In 2001, which was one of the best for the Buffaloes in recent history, Colorado went on the road to play No. 12 KSU. The Buffaloes edged the Wildcats 16-6 on their way to a 10-3 record. The 2002 game had the Buffs knocking off a ranked Wildcats team in Boulder.

In 2010 for their last meeting, the Buffaloes won a classic 44-36 at Folsom Field under interim coach Brian Cabral. That was the last game the teams played as Big-12 foes.

This rivalry makes sense geographical as well. Manhattan is about seven hours from Boulder. CU fans can take a road trip easily to see their team battle the Wildcats. It's the shortest trip for fans in the new-look conference.

It may not be flashy, but it makes sense.

Tyler King, college sports reporter

Answer: Oklahoma State

With Oklahoma and Texas off to the SEC, what's the biggest team left in the Big 12?

It has to be the Cowboys from Stillwater.

If the Buffaloes feel like they're one of the top programs when it enters next season (and they should as long as Coach Prime is in Boulder), then why not spark a new rivalry with a program that CU might compete against for Big 12 titles going forward?

Chris is right, the Buffaloes don't have a natural rival in this new-look Big 12. Nebraska, who will always be Colorado's biggest rival, no matter what conference they're in, is never coming back to the Big 12. The rivalry with Utah has always felt manufactured and never caught on. Plus the "Holy War" between the Utes and BYU is one of the more special rivalries in the country.

But guess who else will no longer have a natural rival beginning in 2024? Mike Gundy's Oklahoma State. It's definitely a bummer that "Bedlam" is going away with the Oklahoma Sooners' move to the SEC, and the only other rivalry the program has is with nearby Tulsa.

Plus, all of the other major Big 12 schools already have strong rivalries intact. I already mentioned Utah and BYU, but the Arizona schools can maintain their rivalry. Kansas has Kansas State. The four Texas schools (Baylor, Houston, TCU and Texas Tech) all have each other. Maybe Iowa State could be a possibility for the Buffs or the Cowboys, but everyone in Ames cares about the Cy-Hawk rivalry more than anything else.

As long as Colorado continues on an upward trajectory back to relevance with Deion Sanders, there won't be a shortage of coaches across the country wanting to take a shot at Coach Prime. Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State feels like an appropriate foe.