BOULDER • Tad Boyle summed it up best.

“They kicked our a--,” the Buffs coach said after the 84-65 loss to USC at the CU Events Center.

In a frustrating and disappointing season that very likely won’t feature postseason basketball beyond the Pac-12 Tournament, the one thing this maddeningly inconsistent Colorado team has been able to count this season is home wins.

The Buffs came into Thursday night with an 11-2 home record and those losses were by a combined 4 points.

Against the Trojans, they had no shot right from the opening tip. Even Deion Sanders' presence couldn't help and all "Coach Prime" has done since arriving in Boulder is turn things to CU gold.

“You let a team come into your own building and shoot 57% from the field and outrebound you by eight, it’s going to be really tough to win a game, unless you’re making shots and executing your offense at a high level,” Boyle said.

It was the reverse of the defeat against USC last month at the Galen Center.

On that night, it was the CU offense and its 22 turnovers that cost it a game it should have won.

On Thursday, it was a complete defensive breakdown that led to Boogie Ellis and the Trojans getting just about any shot they wanted on the floor on any given possession.

“The one thing we know about the 2022-23 Colorado basketball (team), through 29 games, is we’re not a consistent group," Boyle said. "The two USC games are the epitome of that. That’s just who we are. On any given night, we can beat anybody. We’ve proven that. I guess you take the good with the bad.”

Lately, there hasn’t been nearly enough good to go with the bad.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Sure, the Buffaloes swept the Bay Area schools in Boulder to start the month, but they followed that up with an 11-point loss at Utah with a week’s worth of time in between games.

That loss against the Utes was the last time Boyle felt that his team got beat this badly, but even that featured a more competitive effort defensively.

“Tonight, I just didn’t feel that fight was there and I don’t know why,” Boyle said. “We better figure that out because if we don’t fight on Sunday, ooof! UCLA’s ranked fourth in the country. No disrespect to USC, they came in here and kicked our a-- in every way.”

If not for a Luke O’Brien 3-pointer at the buzzer, KJ Simpson would’ve been the only CU player in double figures. The sophomore point guard had 18 points and did not have a single turnover to go along with his five assists.

Leading scorer Tristan da Silva had an unusually off night in front of the home fans. He had 6 points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field in what was the first time he’s failed to reach double figures in Boulder this season. It was also just the second time since the calendar turned to 2023 that he didn’t reach 10 points.

“I talked to him a little bit after the game,” Simpson said. “He was disappointed in his play, but I told him there’s going to be nights like that. I’ve had countless nights like that. Obviously, he means so much to the team but was obviously disappointed, because he felt like he could have done more, but I just wanted to reassure him he’s so crucial to our team.”

The lone bright spot outside of Simspon was redshirt freshman Quincy Allen, who was forced into the first non-garbage time minutes of his CU career with both Jalen Gabiddon and Javon Ruffin unavailable.

Allen, the former four-star recruit out of Washington, D.C., had 7 points in 17 minutes and showed off his athleticism with four blocks.

“It was exciting to have him out there,” Simpson said. "He’s been working hard, proving it in practice and even today, he did some good things for us out there. Credit to him, he waited patiently and he was ready when his number was called.”

It’s a quick turnaround for Colorado, who host No. 4 UCLA on Sunday afternoon. Normally, Boyle would be worried about playing a really good team just a few days after a clunker at home, but with this team, even he has no idea what to expect.

“Maybe it’s a good thing for this group,” Boyle said.