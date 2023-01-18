Roughly 230 days until kickoff for the 2023 CU Buffs football season. But who’s counting?
Well, Deion Sanders probably is.
The schedule for the first season under 'Coach Prime' is here and it looks packed with intriguing matchups — now that the Buffs are cool again.
Let’s take a look at each game:
Week 1: at TCU
What better way to start a new era of Buffs football than on the road against a team that just played in the national championship game?
Sanders probably doesn’t mind given he’s made his home in the Dallas area in his post-playing days. He was also a candidate for the TCU job last offseason before Sonny Dykes was brought in from SMU.
It’s safe to say things have worked out for the Horned Frogs, who exceeded all expectations in year one under Dykes. TCU will lose a lot of talent from the team that finished No. 2 in the rankings, but it will still be a tall task for the Buffs to go in and win there in their first game as a new-look team.
Prediction: Loss (0-1)
Week 2: vs. Nebraska
Folsom Field is the place to be on Sept. 9.
Anytime Colorado and Nebraska meet on the gridiron it’s must-see TV. But with Sanders on one sideline and Matt Rhule on the other? College GameDay might even show up.
It’s the first meeting between the Buffs and Cornhuskers since the dramatic, overtime win for CU back in 2019.
Like Sanders, Rhule has rejuvenated the Nebraska fan base and both teams seem to be back on the right track.
Prediction: Win (1-1)
Week 3: vs. Colorado State
The Rocky Mountain Showdown is back — and this time it’s on campus.
CU welcomes a second-straight rival to Folsom Field. Jay Norvell has remade the Rams roster this offseason after a 3-9 season and he’ll have his team ready for a battle as they look to take a big step forward as a program.
Prediction: Win (2-1)
Week 4: at Oregon
The Pac-12 isn’t letting Coach Prime off easy in his first conference game.
A trip to Autzen Stadium isn’t fun for anybody. Even though Dan Lanning lost his offensive coordinator, the Oregon roster is still loaded with talent as the Ducks prepare for another run at the Pac-12 Championship and the College Football Playoff.
Bo Nix is back at Oregon and this will be the first test to see just how good Shedeur Sanders is as well.
Prediction: Loss (2-2)
Week 5: vs. USC
You’re going to hear it all week leading up to the game: The Buffs still have never beaten USC.
It’s going to be another packed day in Boulder as reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams comes to town. Former CU standout Brenden Rice will likely be one of his top targets as well. But Buffs fans would love nothing more to give the Trojans a loss in their final season in the Pac-12.
Prediction: Loss (2-3)
Week 6: at Arizona State
CU and Arizona State both hit rock bottom this past season as their fade onto the backburner of the national spotlight continued. Both programs decided it was time for a change, though, firing their coaches mid-season.
The Sun Devils have tasked 32-year-old local kid Kenny Dillingham with turning the program around. He’s already got over a decade of coaching experience and is already a highly-regarded recruiter.
Prediction: Win (3-3)
Week 7: vs. Stanford (Friday)
The Buffs face another first-year coach when Troy Taylor brings the Cardinal for a Friday night battle at Folsom.
Stanford is another program looking to return to the top of college football, but unlike for CU, things are looking a lot bleaker in Palo Alto, despite a coach who’s proven to do more with less at the FCS level. It’s likely going to take a lot of time for Taylor to right the ship.
Prediction: Win (4-3)
Week 8: Bye
Week 9: at UCLA
After a successful few years with Dorian Thompson-Robinson at QB, Chip Kelly is turning the keys over to 5-star freshman Dante Moore, who flipped from Oregon to the Bruins last month. Kelly is giving him plenty of weapons in the transfer portal and the offense is bound to put up points.
It’s the last trip to L.A. in the Pac-12 era for CU and this will certainly be a good test to see just how far the Buffs have come in the first two months of the season.
Prediction: Loss (4-4)
Week 10: vs. Oregon State
Jonathan Smith might be running one of the more underrated programs in America up in Corvallis. The Beavers are surely going to be a preseason top 15 team heading into next season after a 10-3 season that was capped off by a dominant win over Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Now, this run-heavy offense has a new player leading the way in former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei and the Buffs defense will be tested once again.
Prediction: Loss (4-5)
Week 11: vs. Arizona
Arizona coach Jedd Fisch took the Wildcats from one win to five in just a year and he certainly knows how to orchestrate a high-powered offense.
The last time these two teams met in Boulder, CU rolled to a 34-0 win and fans would love to close out the home schedule with another victory.
Prediction: Win (5-5)
Week 12: at Washington State
If Oregon State is the most underrated team in the conference, Washington State is a close second.
Pullman hasn’t been kind to the Buffs in the past and the Cougars are coming off a 7-5 regular season in Jake Dickert’s first season in charge.
Prediction: Loss (5-6)
Week 13: at Utah
The final week of the regular season is always going to be a challenge for CU as long as Utah is still in the conference.
Cam Rising is back for one final season with the Utes and Kyle Wittingham continues to develop really talented rosters in Salt Lake City with back-to-back Rose Bowl appearances.
Prediction: Loss (5-7 final record)