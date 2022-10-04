BOULDER — From 6:45 a.m. until a little after 5 p.m. Monday, Mike Sanford didn’t leave his office.
It was his first full day as the CU Buffs' interim coach and he spent it meeting with every single player on the football roster. Every one.
Each meeting began with the same question.
“How are you doing?”
Then that was followed up by the same second question.
“How are you really doing?”
“It’s a really fun experience to get to know these guys better,” Sanford said. “I had them all in my office upstairs and probably 60 guys, guys not in the offensive room, have never been in my office before. Those kinds of experiences make you feel more connected to players and hopefully more connected to me.”
That day spent learning more about each player happened because of one specific message Sanford has learned from his time as a coach — no one cares how much you know until they know how much you care.
“You can’t do that by talking to 110 people in a meeting-room setting,” Sanford said. “You have to do that with intimate conversations to get on the ground floor.”
The energy shift inside the building is already apparent under Sanford. Tuesday’s practice set the tone for the bye week as the Buffs will spend the next week and a half in a sort of mini-camp to right the ship on both sides of the ball.
“I think the theme of the day was energy, and I think the players responded tremendously well,” Sanford said. “It’s not been an easy three or four days for these players. It’s certainly not been an easy few days for us as coaches, but we’re all in this situation for a reason and our players really bought into the mission of going out and having fun.”
It’s a weird time for Sanford and the rest of the coaching staff. They know there are seven games left to turn the season around, but when those seven games are up, they could all be looking for their next job.
Now that he’s met with everyone on the team, next up is reaching out to the recruits that are committed to the program.
“We have the opportunity to continue in this endeavor for several months, so we’re going to continue to love these players, build a relationship, but also build a relationship with regards to what a special place [this] is,” Sanford said.
Sanford said he’s not approaching the rest of the season as an application to be the full-time head coach, even if it is. The first five games couldn’t have gone much worse for CU, but now Sanford feels like this a fresh start.
“I’m looking at this [as] nothing about candidacy and all about players,” Sanford said. “If I make [this job] about something that it’s not today, I think you start worrying about the wrong things. I think the most important thing is getting these players to believe, getting these players to realize that they are capable of doing things that they haven’t done yet this season. That’s my job right now.”