BOULDER — Charles Kelly was one of many coaches that tried, and failed, to recruit Travis Hunter during the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Just a little over a year after Hunter shocked the college football world by signing with Deion Sanders and Jackson State, Kelly finds himself in Boulder on the same team with Hunter. But the Colorado Buffaloes defensive coordinator will have to wait a bit to actually coach Hunter on the defensive side of the ball.

Hunter, the prized transfer, is going to play both cornerback and wide receiver for the Buffaloes, but he’s working solely with the offense this spring as the team installs Sean Lewis’ up-tempo offense.

A lot of that has to do with the fact that Coach Prime, one of the most famous two-way players in his own right, has said Hunter “could fall out of bed and cover.” And there’s no shortage of confidence in Hunter’s abilities to learn both a new offense and a new defense in the same offseason.

“I thought Travis Hunter was as good a player coming out of high school as there was in this country,” Kelly said. “He definitely has the ability. Good players are good players no matter what, no matter where you put them.”

From his time at Alabama and Florida State, Kelly has seen plenty of players capable of playing both ways. He said 2020 Heisman Trophy winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith was “probably one of our better corners” during his time with the Crimson Tide. But the ‘Bama secondary was so talented that Kelly and the Tide staff never got to see Smith play defense in a game.

“We didn’t have to use him, but if we needed to, we would’ve done it,” Kelly said. “Guys can play both positions and especially when you’re wired the right way and Travis is definitely wired that way.”

Hunter’s hunger to play both sides of the ball has been well documented and it is allowing him to shine at wide receiver this spring.

“He’s a natural receiver and he’s obviously a very gifted athlete,” Colorado wide receivers coach Brett Bartolone said. “The one thing about Travis that a lot of people don’t understand is he’s a very coachable dude. His attention to detail is great. He’s great in meetings, he asks great questions and he works his butt off on the field.”

Hunter played in just eight games as a true freshman last year at Jackson State. Despite dealing with injuries, he managed to post plenty of highlights that reminded everyone why he was so highly recruited. Those highlights included a game-tying touchdown at the end of regulation in the Celebration Bowl.

“It was very difficult,” Hunter said of his first collegiate season. “I came back early off an injury when I wasn’t supposed to. But I wanted to play as much as I can. I’m trying to get back to 100% health so I can be able to play the best season of my college career right now.”

Hunter will head into the fall as maybe the most hyped Buffaloes player in program history and he wants to show people that by winning the Heisman Trophy — something only Rashaan Salaam has done at CU. But his drive to win the Heisman hasn’t made him want to play solely on one side of the ball. It’s had the opposite effect.

“It’s made me want to play more on both sides of the ball, made me want to go out and dominate each time I step on the field,” Hunter said.

Hunter, who said his favorite thing to do on the field is “make people look bad,” will be in Boulder for at least the next two seasons. The earliest he can leave for the NFL is after the 2024 season and he could become first Buffaloes player taken in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2011.

He’s got plenty to accomplish on the field before that. Along with the Heisman dream, he will be key in helping CU stay in the national spotlight.

But right now, he’s got his eye on another big draw of living in Colorado.

“I just want to go fishing whenever it gets warm,” Hunter said.