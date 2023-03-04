BOULDER — Ethan Wright came to Colorado with something to prove.

The son of a legendary women’s basketball player at Princeton, Wright had a memorable four years of his own playing for the Tigers, even earning second team All-Ivy League honors and winning a regular season title last season.

But he felt like he was capable of more and made the jump up to the Pac-12 for his final year of eligibility.

It hasn’t been exactly what he and the Buffaloes expected, but after capping the regular season with 10 points in CU’s 69-60 win over Utah on Saturday afternoon, he’s more than content with how his year in Boulder has gone.

“The feeling that comes to mind is grateful, being able to play in front of these fans (and) have my family here,” Wright said. “I’ve only been here for a year, but these guys are my brothers. It’s been a pleasure to play with them and to play on this floor with so many people supporting us. I had a lot of fun tonight and we got the win and that’s the most important thing.”

After scoring 15 points in just 16 minutes in the win over No. 24 Texas A&M in Myrtle Beach, it seemed like Wright was more than capable of handling the increase in level of competition. But until Saturday against Utah, that was Wright’s only double-digit scoring game of the season.

The Massachusetts native known for his 3-point shooting had multiple long stretches without making a shot from beyond the arc.

The last few weeks, however, we’ve seen a different Wright. He’s played more than 20 minutes in each of the last three games as Colorado's bench has thinned with injuries.

“Ethan’s fought through stuff this year,” Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle said. “He hasn’t played as well as I think he expected himself to play and sometimes we expect him to play. I think about three or four weeks ago, he finally mentally just flipped the switch and said, ‘You know what, I’m going to quit worrying about it. I’m going to quit getting down on myself and I’m just going to go play.’ That’s what he’s done and that’s what he did tonight. Ethan Wright’s a good player.”

Wright knows that, and more than anything, the gratitude he has for having spent this year with the CU shows each time he’s on the floor.

“It was definitely a jump,” Wright said. “The season’s been all over the place with injuries and lineups. But I think I’ve proven to myself, to others (and) in practice I think I perform well. I can live with how I’ve played. It’s not really about my performance. It’s about my relationship with these guys and finishing the season out strong.”

The season and Wright’s college career aren’t yet over, as CU will be the No. 9 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament and will face off against No. 8 seed Washington on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Boyle will once again be counting on Wright to deliver as the shorthanded Buffaloes will be down K.J. Simpson for the entirety of the conference tournament after Simpson found out earlier this week that he has mono.

“It’s unfortunate timing,” Boyle said of Simpson’s absence. “He was devastated when he found (out) the news, as well as all were, but in the grand scheme of things, it could always be worse and he’s got a great attitude. K.J. is going to be okay, there’s no doubt about it.”

The biggest player that will need to step up in Simpson’s absence is Julian Hammond III. The Denver native has had an up-and-down sophomore season, but has done well in the few instances he’s had to step into the starting lineup. That was the case again on Saturday as he was tied for the game-high with 15 points.

Hammond also had five assists and five steals, making him the first player in the Pac-12 season with 15 points, 5 assists and 5 steals in the same game and it was also the first time a CU player has had that statline in exactly 15 years. But his coach cares most about the fact that he had just one turnover.

“You’ll take that in Vegas, absolutely,” Boyle said. “He was ready when his number was called and that’s what you have to have on your bench and we had it tonight.”