Shedeur Sanders was just tagging along.

His older brother, Shilo, was entering his senior year of high school and attending a camp at LSU. Shedeur, the youngest of Deion’s three boys, was just coming off his freshman season in high school.

At the end of the camp, it was Shedeur who walked away with a scholarship offer from the national powerhouse LSU program.

“He was the quarterback that caught everyone’s eye,” said On3 national recruiting expert Sam Spiegelman, recalling the first time he saw Shedeur perform in person.

Of the Sanders kids, Shedeur is considered to be the most like “Coach Prime” due to his confidence and the manner in which he carries himself.

He quickly became a household name in the 2021 recruiting class, and by the time he was entering his senior year of high school, he had an offer from just about every major program in the country — Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, just to name a few.

“He did a whole camp tour throughout the southeast and left with basically every ACC and SEC offer,” Spiegelman said. “He carried himself with so much confidence. Every interview, every conversation, it was kinda like dealing with a professional athlete. He always had a question, he always had something to pick your brain about. He has a ton of confidence in himself and he should.”

But Shedeur didn’t wind up at a Power 5 program like his peers. Of 247sports’ top 40 QBs in the 2021 class, only three committed to a school outside of the Power 5 conferences: Clay Millen, the current Colorado State starter who originally signed to play for Jay Norvell at Nevada, Southern Miss’ Ty Keyes and Sanders, who followed his dad to Jackson State.

Now he’ll get his chance at the Power 5 level.

After he plays in the Celebration Bowl with JSU on Saturday, he’ll return to Boulder with his dad and his time as QB1 for the Buffs can begin — and the expectations are high. Of course, he’ll have to earn it. But when your dad asks you to stand up during a press conference and says, “That’s your quarterback,” you know the expectation is to have a similar amount of success to what he’s had these last two years.

Yes, it’s the FCS level and that will automatically summon skeptics, but the stats he put up are eye-popping. After being named FCS National Freshman of the Year in 2021, he’s taken a step forward as a sophomore, completing 70% of his passes and throwing for over 3,400 yards (averaging the fifth-most per game in the FCS) to go with 36 touchdowns (tied for third).

With all signs pointing to Sean Lewis leaving Kent State and bringing his up-tempo offense to CU, there’s reason to believe Sanders can put up comparable numbers with the Buffs.

“That’s the blueprint that was laid out in the high school offense that he ran, that Deion was obviously the head coach for, that’s what he thrived in at Jackson State. And now any questions about whether or not he can do it at the Power 5 level, I think he showed as a recruit that he had Power 5 tools,” Spiegelman said. “I think what Shedeur can do is he can architect one of the higher-scoring offenses in the (Pac-12) conference.”

That’s high praise considering how many good quarterbacks and offenses there were in the Pac-12 this season — Caleb Williams and USC, Bo Nix and Oregon, Michael Penix and Washington. They all had a transfer quarterback running the show.

Sanders is going to need playmakers on the outside, and that’s what CU has been pursuing in the portal. Several top wide receivers in the portal have been offered by CU and some have already taken a visit to campus.

“If he’s got great playmakers around him, they can really be a high-potent offense,” Spiegelman said. “He has the ability to get out of the pocket and create with his legs if he wants to or needs to. I think it’ll be a matter of time before he picks up right where he left off.”