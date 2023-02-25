BOULDER — Gary Harrell was just a high school sophomore trying to make the varsity football team at Miami Northwestern when he and all of his 5-foot-6, 150-pound frame was asked to go back and field a punt in practice.

“Back then, practice was like games,” Harrell said Thursday, recalling that day.

He returned that first punt for a touchdown — then his coaches sent him right back to see if he could do it again. That’s exactly what Harrell did.

When the play was over, he recalls the coaches saying, “We’ve got a flea on our hands!”

The legend has lived on ever since.

“It’s just been ‘Flea’ since high school, college, NFL, now it’s Coach Flea,” Harrell said.

No one knows football at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) better than Harrell.

After a Hall of Fame career as a wide receiver at Howard, he had a brief professional career before returning to his alma mater to begin his coaching career 20 years ago. He then bounced around as an assistant at several HBCUs, including Florida A&M and Morgan State before returning to Howard to be the head coach in 2011.

After five seasons leading the Bison, Harrell left to join Lane Kiffin’s staff at Florida Atlantic. He spent two years there and then one season at Alabama State.

Then, prior to the 2020 season, he got a very interesting phone call. Deion Sanders was on the other end. Sanders was considering an offer to become the next coach at Jackson State and reached out to someone who could give plenty of insight on what he could expect -- Harrell.

“He just wanted to know some of the ins and outs as far as how to go about it, some of the things structure wise, organization wise, some of the things to expect and through that conversation, we built trust,” Harrell said. “That’s how I was able to join him on his first endeavor at Jackson State. We do a lot of scheduling together. Coach Prime is almost like your wife, you’ve gotta almost know when to be around him, you’ve gotta know sometimes when he’s in that mood, don’t be around. He’s a different guy. We just work well together.”

That trust that was quickly built between the two led Harrell to become Sanders’ right hand man on the sidelines and Harrell was even tasked with taking over as interim coach while Sanders missed several games in 2021 due to a long hospital stay that featured multiple surgeries to address life-threatening blood clots, with Sanders needing two toes to be amputated.

After all of that, it was a no-brainer for Harrell to remain Sanders’ assistant head coach and running backs coach when he made the move to Colorado.

“I would not be here if not for the trust and loyalty I gave him along the way,” Harrell said. “Everyone knows when he had to go out based on the injury, I was fortunate enough to continue that path for the four or five games and I think the way I went about it (and) kept things on track the way he would and just keep the chemistry of the players and the coaches, I think that went a long way. For this level, I think that’s something that he knew that he needed as far as having good people around you. That’s what he thrives on.”

Winning certainly helps, too, and Jackson State did a lot of that over the last two years, which was particularly fun for Harrell, who has experienced all the ups and downs of playing and coaching at HBCUs.

“Within those two years, there was just so much good that came to (Jackson),” Harrell said. “For me, being at places with low resources (and) not able to figure out some things as far as getting things done and seeing Coach Prime come in and draw the Walmarts and the big businesses and even the commissioner of the NFL just to help Jackson State to get it where it needs to be financially, you hope other schools can see that. It takes time, it’s not easy. There’s only one Coach Prime.”

There’s also only one Jackson State and in Harrell’s eyes, Sanders was just the right person at the right time.

“For those two to come together, Coach Prime kinda heightened those things (and) he kinda put it on the map to where now there’s a spotlight and folks can see the culture that Jackson State already had,” Harrell said. “I mean, they’ve got four Hall of Famers. The culture was there, the tradition was there, but Coach Prime added a different element that took it to a whole different level where now the whole country was able to see it. He brought hope not only to the college, but to the city.”

Harrell, one of several former head coaches part of Sanders’ first staff at CU, has made it clear that he wants to be a head coach again.

“I’ve been coaching for about 22 years and in this business, you need someone that can take you places you probably can’t get (to) on your own,” Harrell said. “I knew I had a special guy when I met Coach Prime. I knew he was going places based on some of the things that we implemented in a short span of time at Jackson State. Do I want to be a head coach again? I definitely do, but just the right situation, right timing.”

Though, Harrell never really pictured the state of Colorado as a place his relationship with Sanders would take him. It certainly is “a long way from Miami” as Harrell says, but it only took a short amount of time upon arrival to realize why Sanders believed it was the perfect fit — even if the freezing temperatures aren’t exactly ideal.

“Everything surrounding this place, this is a sleeping giant and we could not let weather be a factor as far as making that decision,” Harrell said. “But you best believe, when it’s raining, when it’s cold, we’ll be inside when it comes to practice.”