LAS VEGAS — Critics chirping at Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is nothing new.

He's heard it all before.

His arm won’t be strong enough to beat Power 5 cornerbacks and safeties.

He’s not quick enough to get around the edge rushers in the Pac-12.

Oh, and the most prominent one: He’s only at Colorado because of his dad.

None of it seems to faze the 21-year-old. Sanders' confidence is a relentless trait.

Why lose it now?

“If another person motivates me to do my job, then what type of dude am I? I’m motivated because a lot of people don’t think it’s real,” Sanders said at Pac-12 media day. “They see the numbers and they see what transpired in the past, but they just don’t feel like it’s real. I’m just ready, just as a team, to go and accomplish stuff that people don’t think we’ll be able to accomplish.”

That’s another thing. Don’t get the idea Sanders made this move to CU and the Pac-12 just for his own benefit. If it was, he wouldn’t have passed up a chance to attend the Manning Passing Academy to spend two extra days working on the chemistry between himself and a brand-new group of receivers.

“(The Manning Academy would) benefit me personally, but it’s not going to benefit the team,” Sanders said. “The main goal is just to get around the team and establish a real relationship with everybody so when things get tough during the season, say Game 1, and the game’s on the line or anything like that, they’re going to know who they’re playing for.”

CU defensive coordinator Charles Kelly has coached and played against his fair share of elite college quarterbacks from his time at both Florida State and Alabama.

“I’m glad he is our quarterback,” Kelly said Friday. “If you look at his numbers against anybody else across the country — listen, he can’t help who he was playing against. All he did was complete passes and threw for a lot of yards and won a lot of football games. That’s one thing when you look at a quarterback, if you’re a winner, that affects the rest of the team.”

At a Pac-12 media day that featured all of the top quarterbacks that surround the Buffs, as well as the other stars in the league, Sanders fit right in. Same for two-way star Travis Hunter.

It’s a far cry from even a year ago when no one that doesn’t cover the Buffs on a regular basis was particularly interested in what anyone representing CU had to say. It’s not everything, but it’s a sign CU has entered a new era — one that will be defined by the stars on campus, for better or for worse.

“We recruited them both at Alabama,” Kelly said. “I can remember both Shedeur and Travis coming to camps. That’s what kind of players they are. Now, we’ve gotta go out on the field and compete and both those guys know that and our coaches know that, but they deserve to be here.”

It’s almost time for all the talking and preseason hype to stop. There are less than six weeks until the season opener at TCU and less than two weeks before fall camps starts in Boulder.

“I've been here before,” Sanders said. “I always did the same thing, just on a different level. This is the first time actually with all the cameras out, on a bigger stage, that I'm able to perform and be myself.”

No concern with Hunter playing both ways

There’s been speculation that Travis Hunter will play both cornerback and wide receiver. The former top high school player at both positions did so while injured last season at Jackson State and while still not fully healthy this spring at CU.

The plan hasn’t changed.

“There are very few players that have the ability to do what Travis can do,” CU defensive coordinator Charles Kelly said. “What we did in the spring was we let him play more offense because he needed to develop more as a wide receiver when it comes to route running, those kind of things.

“It will be one of those situations where Coach (Deion Sanders) will make sure that he has a plan going into the game (about) how we're going to use him. I can tell you this: If a guy can put points on the scoreboard, he's going to play for us.”