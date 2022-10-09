BOULDER — Gerald Chatman’s phone has been blowing up since he was named interim defensive coordinator following the firing of Chris Wilson last week.
There might not be someone who’s called him more than the coach he worked for last season and the deep, Cajun accent is unmistakable –– it’s Ed Orgeron.
Chatman, who worked as a defensive analyst at LSU last season, said Orgeron has been calling him every single day to check in.
“Hey G, how was practice?” Chatman said he heard through his phone Tuesday morning.
It’s been a wild past seven days for Chatman, who’s been an energizing force on the coaching staff since he was brought on board in the offseason. Now, the whole defense gets to experience up close what it’s like to work with Chatman on a daily basis.
“I expect him to continue to lead us like he’s been doing it,” senior defensive end Terrance Lang said. “I think he’s going to bring fire to the defense, just a different energy. People are going to fly around and play with confidence without that weight on your back like you’re afraid to make a mistake.”
It’s been a rough five games for the Buffs as a whole, but the defense in particular.
After much was made about the offensive struggles in the first three games, that unit has at least gotten better with freshman QB Owen McCown under center. The CU defense, on the other hand, has only gotten worse each week to the point where it feels like a minor miracle they’re able to get off the field without allowing the opposing team to score a touchdown.
It won’t be easy for Chatman, either. Even though it’s his first time as a coordinator, he already knows that he doesn't have an offseason to improve things. He’s got seven games.
“The clock is ticking. Some of the things we need to fix, some teams take a year or a spring. We don’t have that, but we’re not going to make an excuse. We’re going to get it right.”
A good start would be not allowing the most rushing yards per game of any team in the country. CU has just looked lethargic defensively this season, allowing big play after big play and seemingly making no impactful plays themselves. Chatman knows the energy they play with on the field will go a long way to fixing things tackling, at least.
“We have to change our traits first –– how we look, how we take the field, our energy, our sense of energy,” Chatman said. “Overall, what you see besides the scheme.”
Sure, Chatman can do some basic things like calling the game differently and making sure his players don’t look out of sync and out of position. But taking a unit that’s looked defeated for a few weeks now, the important thing is helping them regain their confidence so they can begin to look like the defense that was a strength for the team all of last season.
“You’re going to look at the team and say, ‘They believe,’” Chatman said. “If we can change those interior traits and get guys to really play from the heart, because I’m going to coach ‘em and led ‘em from the heart. In spite of our circumstances, I’m going to give them everything I’ve got.”