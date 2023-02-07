BOULDER — Given his success as an MLB and NFL star and the power of the Deion Sanders brand, you might think it’s a no-brainer he’s able to sell recruits on playing at Colorado.

But that’s not his style.

“I don’t sell nothing,” said Sanders, who was hired as the Buffs' coach Dec. 3. “It is what it is. If you’re here for NIL or to be rich, we’re not the school for you. But if you’re here to become a man, get a degree and grow, win and go pro, possibly if you do all the correct things, we are (the right school).

"We’re not here for the NIL, we’re here for the NFL. We don’t have anything for sale. We’re so honest and so genuine and so real with these kids and these parents and I think they embrace it.”

Part of that is because the athletes he’s recruiting were born well after the prime playing days of his career. The parents of the recruits are well aware of Sanders, though, and that’s a great starting point.

“I don’t think when we’re recruiting (the recruits) ask me to reflect on the game, they ask me to reflect on life,” Sanders said. “They ask real, true questions. More so than anything, we’re not just connecting about football, we’re connecting about life and navigating that kid through life. From (age) 17 to 21, a lot happens. If you don’t have the proper navigation system, you’ll find yourself on the side of the road distraught. That’s who we are and what we’re about.”

It also helps that Sanders has witnessed the recruiting process from all angles and has answers for just about everything the recruits and their parents want to know.

“I’ve been the player and the kid that was being recruited, I’ve been the parent that was sitting right by the kid that’s being recruited (and) now I’m the coach,” Sanders said. “Mama, I know what you’re feeling. I know we gotta get the cafeteria right and make sure your baby eats right three times a day. I know the housing and the dorms gotta be impeccable because you want your baby in a safe environment. We’re going to take care of that. The rest is on him.”

The majority of the newcomers on the spring roster — 29 scholarship players, to be exact — are already on campus with spring practices scheduled to begin next month.

The headline-making newcomers on campus include four-star high school running back Dylan Edwards and all of the four-year transfers, led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.

The rest, like five-star high school cornerback Cormani McClain and four-star high school wide receviers Adam Hopkins and Omarion Miller, are expected to arrive in the summer.

The roster is certainly improved, but Sanders is eager to get to work and see the talent he’s got on his hands for his first season.

“These guys were recruited with a purpose, our handprints are all over them,” Sanders said. “Those are the guys we wanted and we went and got. A lot of these kids have tremendous opportunities. There’s no penciled in starters.”

Sanders also knows the portal opens back up after spring ball and there’s going to be another wave of players looking for an opportunity — and he’s ready to pounce.

“There’s a lot of people that are going to bungee jump in the portal after spring (practices) because they’re going to be disappointed in the playing time, the commitment or the level of participation that they’re garnishing and we’re going to take full advantage of that,” Sanders said.

No one can say Sanders isn’t honest about that.

“The only thing that could keep that kid from coming and signing with us is a bag — someone paying them,” Sanders said. “(At CU) the coaching staff, the atmosphere, the city, the publicity, the structure, the academics, just everything — it’s hard to say no.”