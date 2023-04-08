BOULDER — What a difference a year makes.

Last spring, Colorado’s spring game was played in front of a pretty generous announced attendance of just under 2,000 people.

In two weeks, nearly 50,000 people will pack themselves into Folsom Field to watch Deion Sanders on the sidelines for the first time as the Buffaloes’ head coach. CU will also have the only spring game of any team in the country that will be broadcast on ESPN.

But that’s just another day in the life of “Coach Prime.”

“It’s supposed to be like that, isn’t it?” Sanders said Saturday.

Well, for a long time in Boulder, it hasn’t been like this. In fact, not much, if anything, can top the impact of someone like Sanders taking over a program and that’s been evident over the past few months, but winning the offseason doesn’t change a program and Sanders knows that.

“We ain’t won a game,” Sanders said. “Impact to me is winning. Impact to me is changing lives. The financial aspect of what’s all going on, that’s a blessing. Somebody’s profiting really well and I’m happy for that, especially this university because they deserve it. To display and to show what’s here in your beloved city, I think that’s a beautiful thing.

“I can’t wait ‘til the spring game. I’m looking forward to that because I want to see the difference of the atmosphere and the feeling and the spirit of anything.”

Although, if Sanders had his way he’d make some changes to how the spring game is structured.

For starters, he’d love to have an actual team come to Boulder for a game-like scrimmage, something Auburn coach Hugh Freeze also suggested earlier this week.

Hugh Freeze on his spring game proposal @abc3340 "Let Alabama play Troy and we play UAB or vice versa" pic.twitter.com/tl7lx57qZ1 — Chris McCulley (@ChrisMcCulleyTV) April 3, 2023

“I said that three years ago,” Sanders said. “That’s the smartest thing ever. You can’t play the schools that could possibly be on your schedule, but I think it’s a financial win for a lot of universities. You could go home and away. It’s a tremendous opportunity.”

But he doesn’t want to stop at just the spring game. Sanders says he would like to have the opportunity to compete against other schools throughout the offseason, even if not in a full, game-like scrimmage.

“Why can’t we go somewhere and play 7-on-7? We need that,” Sanders said. “The pass rushers need 1-on-1 (reps) as well. You like to see what you got and what you’re going to have against someone other than yourself.

“That’s the problem — sometimes you measure yourself based off what you have in camp and sometimes that’s not good. It’s a false sense of advertisement. You think this guy might be good because he’s kicking everybody’s butt in your camp. Well, shoot, your camp might not be that good.”

Sounds familiar to some of the optimism the Buffaloes had heading into last season.

What isn’t familiar to anything Colorado fans have seen before in Boulder is the candor with which Sanders speaks. While he may be looking forward to the April 22 spring game, he’s also got his eye on the roster turnover that’s coming afterward.

“The team that we’re playing with now is not the team that we’re going to play with in Texas (for) the first game,” Sanders said. “Do I need to say any more?”

Apparently not.