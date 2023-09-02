FORT WORTH, Texas — Shedeur Sanders put together the best quarterback debut in program history as Colorado shocked the nation with an upset win over No. 17 TCU, but to him, it was just another day in the office.

“It was like practice,” Sanders said after the Buffaloes’ 45-42 win over a team that played in the national championship game nine months ago.

May we all strive for 510 passing yards, four touchdowns in the biggest win his new team has had in decades it feels like that.

But as Sanders also said postgame, if anyone watched the season opener at Jackson State last season, this should’ve been expected.

“If you go back and look up the numbers from last year, they was pretty high,” Sanders said, referencing the 59-3 win over Florida A&M from a year ago in which he threw for 323 yards and had more touchdowns (5) than incompletions (4).

“You should’ve known game one is a lock for sure. I’ve got too much time to prepare, too much time to focus. Our OC Sean Lewis had too much time.”

With how he played on Saturday afternoon, it’s hard to argue that this wasn’t “just another day in the office” as Sanders put it.

He completed 81% of his passes after getting in a rhythm early with short passes all over the field, then went on to set a school record passing yards in a single game by carving up the Horned Frogs defense with perfectly-thrown balls downfield to a variety of different receivers, four of whom had over 100 yards (also a CU record).

Sanders not only looked like a bona fide Heisman candidate but also legitimate NFL prospect.

“I was just a SWAC player two weeks ago,” Sanders said with a smile.

Where Sanders is wrong, though, is that he isn’t the same player that tore up FCS competition over the last two seasons at Jackson State. He’s better — even if it doesn’t feel any different to him. Well, except for those defensive linemen. They shed blocks faster when he’s scrambling out of the pocket, he said.

“Everything else, you’ve got good players, good DBs, good receivers,” Sanders said. “Everybody on the field ain’t going first round. A lot of people on the field might not get drafted. People fear names. I don’t fear names because I really don’t care.”

The scary part of Sanders’ performance is the fact that it wasn’t satisfying. Not to him, not to Coach Prime, not anyone on the Buffs. Sanders knows he’s missed Travis Hunter on a pair of deep balls in the first half and there other points left on the board cause my turnovers and negative plays.

“It’s crazy that we put up them numbers and we wasn’t even at our best,” Sanders said.

Sanders may say that he doesn’t hear any outside noise, even logging off social media during the season and letting his older brother, Deion Jr., run his YouTube account. But even he couldn’t help indulging in the postgame “we tried to tell you” messaging.

“A lot of y’all ain’t believe in us. It’s crazy because you just gotta understand our coach, Coach Prime, my dad,” Sanders said. “Everywhere he went, he was a winner. He’s been out there, he’s got a gold jacket, he’s played in Super Bowls. A lot of people haven’t. I feel like now y’all understand that what he’s saying is real.”

What his dad, Deion Sanders, has been saying is that the Buffs have themselves a quarterback.

If there are more games like Saturdays in store this fall, boy do they ever.

“At the end of the day, I knew I had his back,” Shedeur said. “Everything he’s saying, I’m going to back it up. I feel like my journey, my career, everything so far, it was just a step to get me in this moment so I could take advantage.”