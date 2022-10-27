BOULDER — On March 13, Jalen Gabiddon and Ethan Wright were battling for the Ivy League Tournament Championship and a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Now as they’re less than two weeks away from the start of their final seasons in college basketball, they’ve gone from being rivals to roommates and are the two old guys on a young Colorado team with high expectations.
They both come from programs with winning cultures — Gabiddon from Yale and Wright from Princeton — and that’s a big reason why Buffs coach Tad Boyle decided to bring them in to help this team get back to the NCAA Tournament.
“There are probably 12 to 15 players in the Ivy League that could play in the Pac-12 or the Big-12,” Boyle said earlier this month. “I mean, Ivy League basketball is good, and they’re two of them. They were two of the best players in the league last year, two of the top six I would say in the homework that we did.”
The reasons why both wound up in Boulder couldn’t be any different.
For Gabiddon, CU wasn’t just a fit for him as a basketball player, it was also a fit for his interests off the court. He’s interned for Google twice and when the Ivy League canceled sports during the 2020-21 season, he moved to Denver to co-found a tech startup.
When he finally got back on the court at Yale for the 2021-22 season, he knew near the end of the season that if he wanted to use his extra year of eligibility gained through the pandemic, it would have to be elsewhere. That’s where his experiences in Denver paid off.
“I actually got to know some of the former CU players, who were just still in the Denver area,” Gabiddon told The Denver Gazette. “They knew I had a year [of eligibility] left and were like, ‘You should go to Colorado.’ They knew the program and they knew what coach Boyle was about.”
So when Gabiddon got into the transfer portal, he knew exactly who to reach out to.
When he and Boyle talked, the conversations had nothing to do with basketball.
“It was more about life and the things that I’m looking for in life, rather about Colorado and I really appreciated that,” Gabiddon said. “He was one of the few people who talked to me in that way and wanted me as Jalen holistically, not just Jalen the basketball player.”
But Gabiddon the basketball player is still going to be a key piece for Boyle this season.
“Jalen is a guy who's very selfless,” Boyle said. “He wants to do whatever is going to help the team win. He was the Defensive Player of the Year in the Ivy League two years ago. He can make an open shot. He brings us great versatility.”
For Wright, his reasons for being at CU are a little different.
“A big reason that I came here is to prove myself,” Wright said. “I performed really well at Princeton and then I was overlooked a little bit because of the way I look. A lot of people don’t look twice when I get on the court. I know when I go play pick-up [games] anywhere, whether it’s a local court or organized basketball, the first game no one’s really looking at me, no one’s really passing me the ball, but once they get to see what I can do, their tune changes a little bit.”
In hindsight, Wright should never have been overlooked — just look at his genepool.
His mom, Ellen DeVoe was a standout player at Princeton in the 80s and left as the school’s all-time leading scorer.
Wright isn’t too bad at putting the ball in the hoop, either. He averaged nearly 15 points per game last season for the Tigers and although this will be a step up in the Pac-12, he’s looking forward to continuing to prove people wrong.
“Obviously I think the Ivy League is a very underrated league, but having that year back and not being able to come back to Princeton put me in a unique position where I could try and move up and see what I could do at this level,” Wright said. “If there’s any positives that came out of COVID, it’s that I get to try my hand at the Pac-12.”
Both Gabiddon and Wright are going to soak up every moment of this season at CU and prove that they’re good enough to play in a Power 5 conference like they and Boyle believe.
“This is like an accumulation of a lot of hard work — a lot of challenges, lots of injuries, lots of problems, lots of tough nights,” Gabiddon said. “I’m going to enjoy every moment and capitalize on every moment I have this year to help us win.”
But especially for Gabiddon, who’s gotten the chance to play deep into March, the goals for this team go beyond the regular season.
“We’re not just satisfied with getting into the tournament,” Gabiddon said. “We want to win a Pac-12 Championship, we want to win in the tournament and we want to advance in the tournament.”