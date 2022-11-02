BOULDER — Deep in the heart of southeastern Iowa, J’Vonne Hadley got to spend a year growing and maturing, not just as a basketball player, but as a person. He did that by spending a lot of time in the gym, practically living in it.
“That’s all we did,” Hadley said of his time at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa.
Can you blame him? You could probably count the number of people in Boulder that have heard of Ottumwa, Iowa before. And if not for Tad Boyle and Colorado being forced to release Bobi Klintman of his commitment after running into some unexpected hurdles, Hadley may still be in Iowa or at some other program in the country.
“[Assistant coach] Mike Rohn did a great job of keeping him warm all year long,” Boyle said. “We don’t recruit a lot of junior college players, but you always have to have a couple that you can go to in case things happen, like with what happened with Bobi Klintman last year.”
Now as the start of the season is less than a week away, things may have worked out well for everyone — especially Hadley. In an exhibition game against Nebraska over the weekend, Hadley got the chance to start in the fifth spot that is up for grabs right now. All he did was go 5-of-9 from the field for 11 points, grab eight rebounds and not turn the ball over once.
“I mean that's a pretty good line,” Boyle said.
Go to any CU practice and you’ll see Boyle be hard on Hadley. But if you know anything about Boyle, that’s a glowing endorsement for a player.
“We need him,” Boyle said. “I told him that when we recruited him and I told him that when he got here. We’re counting on him for minutes this year so he’s got to get up to speed quicker than normal guys.”
Part of the reason Hadley has been able to get up to speed so quickly is because of how he approached his year at Indian Hills.
Playing at the junior college level is not as easy as some might think and even though it’s a place where players can go to revive their careers and get back to playing high level Division I basketball like Hadley, it’s also a place where careers fizzle out. Some players think they can go there and put up big numbers, but that’s not what it’s about and Hadley quickly realized it.
“Junior college is not for everybody,” Hadley said. “I was surprised going into it, I didn’t really know too much about junior college. It took me a while to adjust to it, but I think I really matured both on the court and off the court. It takes a lot of discipline. That’s where I learned to do my job.”
The last few months for Hadley haven’t been just about getting up to speed on the court.
It’s his third season of college basketball and it’s his third different program. He began his career at Northeastern before spending last season at the junior college level at Indian Hills. But he thinks may have found a home in Boulder.
“Everywhere you look there’s someone screaming ‘Go Buffs!’ or ‘Can’t wait for the basketball season!’” Hadley said.
It feels a lot more like home for the Minnesota kid who grew up playing with and around guys like Jalen Suggs, Chet Holmgren, and the Nuggets’ Zeke Nnaji, all of whom have been recent first-round NBA draft picks.
But he also grew up watching and admiring another player who’s near and dear to the hearts of CU fans — McKinley Wright. Hadley would go watch Wright play in high school and on TV when he was a Buff and think, ‘I want to be that when I grow up.’
Starting Monday, that dream officially becomes a reality.