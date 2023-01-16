What’s the secret sauce for JR Payne’s nationally ranked CU Buffs?
The Buffs carry one serious competitive streak onto the court.
Thanks to six straight victories, including back-to-back wins over No. 8 Utah and No. 14 Arizona, the No. 24 Buffs once again busted into the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
“We take a lot of pride in competing the same way every day — whether it’s a Tuesday practice or a Friday night against Utah,” Payne told The Denver Gazette on Monday. “We train and compete the same way. If we’re doing that in practice, when the lights come on, it’s nothing new for us in the game.”
Prior to last week, CU had beaten top-15 teams in consecutive games only once — No. 13 Oregon and No. 10 Tennessee during the 1981-82 season. This time around a balanced offense and physical defense led to no-doubt wins over Utah (77-67) and Arizona (72-65). The Buffs remain unbeaten at CU Events Center (8-0).
CU has four players averaging at least nine points per game, a more difficult cover than last season, when Mya Hollingshed (14.1 points) and Quay Miller (10.5) dominated the scoring.
CU (14-3 overall, 5-1 Pac-12) now is tied with No. 4 Stanford (17-2, 5-1) and No. 8 Utah (15-1, 5-1) atop the Pac-12 Conference. The Buffs play at Cal (Friday) and Stanford (Sunday).
“I think the Cal game is a ‘kids game,’” Payne said with a laugh. “So there will be 6,000 screaming kids, which always makes for a tough environment.”
CU advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season and hasn’t made the Big Dance in back-to-back years since Ceal Barry was coaching the Buffs in 2004. Is another ticket in the cards?
“I definitely think we are an NCAA Tournament team,” Payne said. “What’s most important in getting there is consistency. It’s about maintaining a standard and competing up to that standard. This is a great group that loves to compete. We just have to keep competing.”