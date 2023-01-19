BOULDER • It was all right there for the taking.
Washington had just turned the ball over for the 22nd time on Thursday night and Colorado had the ball, down 73-72, and with a chance to steal a game it had no business winning.
But another few seconds later, KJ Simpson tried to find Luke O’Brien in the corner — only O’Brien was heading back toward the wing and the ball went into the Buffs bench.
Game over.
“This was a really, really disappointing loss,” CU coach Tad Boyle said postgame. “We scored 72 points at home — that’s good enough to win. There’s a lot of ways you can look at this game and see how we lost it. You can look at the free-throw line, our defense in the second half. We did a great job creating turnovers, our press rattled them a little bit; we just couldn’t get over the hump. At some point, you’ve gotta make shots to help yourself win when your defense isn’t good enough.”
Those 22 turnovers were the most CU has forced in a game this season. That number is almost always good enough for a win. But when the other team is still managing to shoot nearly 64% from the field in the second half, the turnovers matter a whole lot less.
“It’s the defensive lapses mentally,” Boyle said. “I tell our players [that] I get angry at three things: lack of effort, lack of concentration and selfishness. I don’t think we have a selfishness problem. I think these guys play together. Our lack of concentration absolutely drives me crazy, and we had a lot of that tonight.”
Denver native and Cherry Creek grad Julian Hammond III led the way for CU with a career-high 18 points in just 20 minutes.
“You see his minutes tonight and you look at his production and you’re like, ‘Why is he not playing more?’ That’s a question we have to ask ourselves as a coaching staff,” Boyle said.
But even Boyle admitted that with this team, it’s not that simple.
It’s been difficult to get consistent play from everyone on the roster — including the two best players, KJ Simpson and Tristan da Silva. The loss to the Huskies was no different, as Simpson had 11 points on 11 shots, while da Silva had 17 points on 21 shots.
“When you’re coaching a team like this, when you don’t know what you’re gonna get from a particular player on a given night, it’s like you’re just throwing ‘em out there and saying, ‘OK, who’s got it tonight and who doesn’t have it tonight?’” Boyle said.
The losing streak is now at three for a CU team that’s seeing its postseason hopes fade away as the close, frustrating losses continue to pile up.
“It stings,” da Silva said. “There are so many possessions that you could pick out where we didn’t do our job and we left them of the hook defensively and in a one-possession game — which it was, essentially. You could pick out any possession.”