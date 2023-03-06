BOULDER — Sunday’s win over Utah on Senior Day was supposed to give Colorado plenty of positive vibes heading into this week’s Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.

The Buffs were pretty much locked into the 9-seed no matter what, but after being swept at home the week prior, the team needed a performance like that to restore the good vibes.

The win clinched an overall winning record for the regular season and CU is indeed the 9-seed facing off with 8-seed Washington in the tournament’s opening game on Wednesday afternoon.

But then coach Tad Boyle delivered the news after the win over Utah. Starting point guard KJ Simpson has mono and will be out for the rest of the season, however long that lasts.

“It’s unfortunate timing,” Boyle said. “He was devastated when he found (out) the news, as well as all were, but in the grand scheme of things, it could always be worse and he’s got a great attitude. KJ is going to be OK, there’s no doubt about it.”

Despite Simpson’s own struggles since the calendar turned 2023, including a prolonged shooting drought that has caused his points per game average to drop from near 19 to just under 16, no team wants to be down its leading scorer heading into the postseason.

But the 69-60 win over the Utes showed a pretty good blueprint for how CU can prevail with Simpson out of the lineup.

It starts with Denver native and Cherry Creek grad Julian Hammond III, who got the start on Saturday and had 15 points in a career-high 36 minutes.

The only other time he’s come close to that amount of playing time was back in January when the Buffs blew out Oregon in Boulder. That was Hammond’s first career start and the only other game this season that Simpson missed. He had 16 points that night and was his career-high until his 18 against Washington a few weeks later.

What encouraged Boyle about Hammond’s performance, though, goes beyond his scoring abilities, even though his shooting makes him a threat to score in double digits on any given night.

“Thirty-six minutes (with) five assists (and) one turnover — you'll take that in Las Vegas, absolutely,” Boyle said. “Julian's capable of making threes. He didn't make threes tonight but he's one of our most capable shooters. So yeah he was ready when his number was called. And that's what you have to have on your bench and we had it tonight.”

Hammond was one of four players in double figures in the win against Utah and that’s going to be the recipe for success this week, as well.

Colorado Springs native Nique Clifford, who had his first career double-double on Saturday, was a part of that and he’s starting to play his best basketball of the season after failing to make a jump from his sophomore to junior year. He has 20 rebounds in the past two games alone and is starting to find ways to use his athleticism aside from being a good defender and a threat in transition.

“A few games ago I had zero rebounds and that was something that the coaches stressed to me,” Clifford said. “I took that personally and tried to get some more rebounds for the team. That's something I gotta keep doing for us and as a collective group we got to be a team that rebounds, especially going into this tournament.”

In tournaments like this, though, teams need great individual performances and with Simpson out, that’s going to have to come from co-leading scorer Tristan da Silva. The junior forward left last week’s loss to UCLA with an ankle injury and was only good enough to come off the bench in the regular season finale. He scored 15 points in 22 minutes when he wasn’t 100% healthy, but there’s some confidence da Silva will be fully ready to go for Washington.

Confidence may be all this team needs to get hot for a few days and surprise everyone with a deep run.

“We have to go there thinking we have to beat Washington,” Boyle said. “We've gotten to Vegas at times riding high and feeling good about ourselves and gotten taken out early. Whereas other times we've limped in there a little bit and come out pretty successful, whether it's getting to the semis or the finals. It's going to be a battle.”