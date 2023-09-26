BOULDER — Juwan Mitchell has seen just about everything a college football player can see.

His career started at Butler Community College in Kansas. He then played two years at Texas with two coaching staffs, and his last game for the Longhorns ironically came against Colorado in the 2020 Alamo Bowl.

Then it was two years at Tennessee where he helped the Volunteers to their first 11-win season in over 20 years before graduating and re-entering the transfer portal.

Now the New Jersey native finds himself with the Buffaloes, having moved to Boulder just days before the season opener against TCU.

“I’ve kinda been dealt a crazy hand, but I won’t let that define me,” Mitchell said Tuesday. “I’ve been a part of a culture where at Texas, everybody’s five-star (recruits), everybody’s legit. Then I went to a culture at Tennessee where we was the underdogs. Sneaking up on people, it made it fun.

“I’ve been able to be a part of both and take both of those and put them into one. I kinda know I’m that guy, but at the same time, I’m humble enough to know I gotta work and prepare.”

Mitchell saw time on special teams in the Week 1 win in Fort Worth, but there he was in Week 2 against Nebraska as a starting linebacker. He hasn’t looked back since, quickly becoming one of the top players on the Buffs defense, leading the team in tackles through four games as the top linebacker.

“It’s also a blessing to me playing under so many staffs,” Mitchell said. “I really learned coverages, I really learned how schemes fit. Yeah, it may be different verbiage and things of that sort, but a strong hook is a strong hook. I just needed to know where (the plays) fit in in the scheme and when we want to run it.”

There was a slight detour on the way to Boulder, though, as Mitchell originally joined Arizona State but was dismissed from the team in fall camp after an incident at a Sun Devils practice. Approaching his final year of eligibility, Mitchell had to quickly find a home and what Deion Sanders and CU had built over the offseason became a natural fit.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“They believed in me, believed in my situation,” Mitchell said. “I also believed in them and what they had going and what they had building. Just the whole culture, (there’s) a lot of underdogs. It was the right place to come in with a chip on our shoulder.”

While he’s certainly been a bright spot, Mitchell knows the defense has to figure things out, and do it quickly. They were exposed in a blowout loss at Oregon, allowing over 500 yards of offense with 240 in the rushing game.

Things don’t get easier Saturday against No. 8 USC, which will bring one of the nation’s most explosive offenses to Folsom Field.

“Everybody’s waiting for us to respond,” Mitchell said. “We don’t got time for a pity party. We’re right back to work. Nobody expected us to be 3-0. We gave people what they wanted this (last) game. It’s time to get back to work and focus on what’s in the locker room.”

Shilo Sanders’ status for USC up in the air

The Buffs defense could be missing a key piece vs. USC. Shilo Sanders’ status is in question after the starting safety had to go to the emergency room upon returning to Colorado after the loss against Oregon.

In a Well Off Media video posted by Deion Sanders Jr., Shilo said he was experiencing pain in his side after making a hard tackle that caused him to land awkwardly. Shilo also claimed in the video he was urinating blood.

“We went to the hospital right after we landed,” Coach Prime said Tuesday. “He’s doing much better. We’re praying that he heals and he’s playing this weekend. He’s a (vital) part of our secondary and our team, defensively. He plays with a certain physicality that we desire. He’s giving me daily updates, trust me. I’m praying that he can play, as a father and a coach.”

Shilo is currently second on the team in tackles and has one interception return for a touchdown in his first season with CU.