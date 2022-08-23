BOULDER • In terms of experiencing the highest highs of college football, it couldn’t have gone much better for Cole Becker last year as a freshman.
Colorado’s highly touted kicker nailed a game-winning field goal to beat Oregon State in overtime at Folsom Field last November and quickly became a fan favorite, with some on Twitter even giving him the nickname “the Iceman.” But Becker knows as soon as the kicks start going wide right or left, the nicknames go away and he’s the scapegoat, rather than hero.
“You make the kicks, the team starts to like you,” Becker told The Gazette last week. “You put those kicks in, your confidence goes through the roof. Making them always feels good, but at the end of the day, a kick is just a kick and you gotta take them one at a time.”
Becker’s freshman year wasn’t all filled with praise and good times. The Northern California kid missed his first three kicks to start his career, but nailed a 51-yarder on his fourth career try in a loss at Arizona State.
Cutting out those 0-for-3 stretches is they key for Becker heading into his sophomore year and he believes a lot of what goes into that is his confidence heading into the year.
“I have the confidence going into this year versus being a freshman coming in and not knowing what’s going on,” Becker said. “It’s about eliminating the 0–for-3 starts and knowing what I need to work on. My big hope is that I’m just more accurate and can still make the big-time kicks when we need them.”
For Becker, his biggest weakness last year was those midrange kicks between 40 and 49 yards. He nailed every extra point and missed just one kick inside of 40 yards. But he also nailed 3-of-4 attempts from beyond 50 yards, including a 56-yarder in the season finale at Utah.
Fixing that isn’t as easy as it sounds, though. Kickers can’t just spend all day, every day kicking from a certain distance. There actually is a point where you can overwork your leg and not have any energy left come game day. But Becker feels like he’s nailed down a good routine in his second preseason camp.
“I feel like I’ve definitely matured in controlling how many reps I take on an average day, not kicking my leg off or kicking too little — finding that happy medium where you’re confident in your kicks, but you’re not overkicking,” Becker said. “Definitely with it being my second camp, it’s a little more expected. I know what the days look like, how to approach them. I kind of established a routine last year, and this year I’ve been going day-by-day, taking the same steps. It’s been more comfortable, more confident, just a better situation than last year.”
One added challenge for Becker this season is working with a new holder. Freshman punter Ashton Logan has taken over that role after tight end Matt Lynch graduated after last season.
“It was definitely an adjustment,” Becker said. “Matt [Lynch] last year was a great holder and Ashton [Logan] this year is working really hard to fill those shoes, and I really appreciate his work. It took a little bit of time to get the chemistry down, but especially having Derek Bedell as our snapper, keeping that chemistry with him has helped a lot. And Ashton’s putting in the work, so I can fully trust him right now.”
The special-teams unit as a whole has the chance to be a real strength this season with Becker and Logan, who came in as a highly ranked recruit, leading the way and giving head coach Karl Dorrell one less thing to worry about as the Buffs gear up for the season.
“I feel really good about where we are,” Becker said. “That’s the reason it’s good to have a really strong special-teams coordinator with Chris Reinert. He kind of coordinates all the side work we do, so it’s off coach Dorrell’s mind and he can focus on the big picture of practice.”