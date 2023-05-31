Get ready for some Saturday morning football at Folsom Field.

The 2023 season opener at TCU has already been announced as a 10 a.m. MT kickoff on FOX and now the home opener in Week 2 against Nebraska will also be in the same slot on FOX.

"We are extremely honored to be chosen to appear on multiple networks to start this epic season," coach Deion Sanders said in a statement. "The exposure this provides to our student-athletes is one reason they came to the University of Colorado. 'We Coming.'"

There were three additional kickoff times announced on Wednesday, including the Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State in Week 3. That game will be in Boulder and will start at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

The other two kickoff times announced were for the Buffs’ two Friday games this season. The Oct. 13 matchup against Stanford at Folsom Field will kick off at 8 p.m. on ESPN and the Nov. 17 game at Washington State will take place at 8:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.

This will be just the second time in program history that the opening three games of the season will air on network television or on ESPN’s main channel.