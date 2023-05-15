When Colorado athletic director Rick George first introduced Deion Sanders as the program's new football coach, he declared, "It's Prime Time!" in Boulder.

While the Buffaloes' first game under Sanders won't technically be in primetime, they will be playing in one of the prime Saturday slots on the college football slate.

It was officially announced that the Buffaloes will play TCU on FOX's "Big Noon" slot with kickoff set for 10 a.m. in the mountain time zone and 11 a.m. locally in Fort Worth on Sept. 2.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Big Noon Saturday broadcast window for our season opener at TCU," George said in a statement. "To be one of two games showcased and announced by FOX at the Upfronts shows how much excitement there is for the Coach Prime era to begin on a national scale."

On the broadcast for the game will likely be former CU quarterback Joel Klatt, who is FOX's lead college football color commentator alongside play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson.

There will also be FOX's pregame Big Noon Kickoff show on TCU's campus, which features the likes of former USC stars Matt Leinert and Reggie Bush, former Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn and former Ohio State and Florida coach Urban Meyer.

Coming off a 1-11 season, the new-look Buffaloes with nearly 75 new scholarship players on the roster will face last year's College Football Playoff runner-ups, who beat CU 38-13 in Week 1 last year at Folsom Field.