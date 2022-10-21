BOULDER — Remember Brenden Rice? Jarek Broussard? Dimitri Stanley? How about Mekhi Blackmon and Christian Gonzalez?

Those five players were the biggest names to leave Boulder last winter during an offseason full of roster turnover. Karl Dorrell said before the season that some of the players that left the program were necessary losses from a culture standpoint, but the way things have gone for the Buffs (and Dorrell) in 2022, it seems like CU would be better off if at least those five guys hadn’t left the team.

But what about those players individually? Have they benefited from their moves away from Boulder? Let’s take a look.

Now, let me first say that these players could (and probably did) have reasons for leaving CU that didn’t have to do with football, so this is just an analysis of their performances this season and roles on their new teams, not a judgment on their decisions.

Let’s start with Rice, who’s the son of legendary wideout Jerry Rice, and put up solid numbers last season in Boulder, but the flashes he showed got fans excited about his potential going forward. They never got to see that in black and gold, though as Rice is now at USC. He has 16 catches for 187 yards but no touchdowns so far for the Trojans and hasn’t really become a focal point of the offense. Fellow wide receivers Jordan Addison and Mario Williams are the favorite targets of quarterback Caleb Williams, while Oregon transfer running back Travis Dye is also a key part of the offense.

The CU offense hasn’t been much better in 2022 than it was in 2021, but it’s hard to believe Rice wouldn’t be playing a bigger role at CU than he is at USC.

Sticking with the Trojans, Blackmon has been a fan favorite this season and is one of the highest-graded players at his position by Pro Football Focus this season. He’s fourth on the team in tackles and has a pair of interceptions.

WHAT A PICK BY MEKHI BLACKMON. 😧 pic.twitter.com/4Mo2tj9uIp — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 25, 2022

With the increased spotlight on a ranked team, it seems like Blackmon’s made a good choice and could find himself playing on Sundays next fall.

Keeping things in the Pac-12, let’s take a look at Gonzalez, who I thought was the best player talent-wise to leave CU in the offseason and now is continuing to shine at Oregon.

People started paying attention to him last season as a potential high NFL draft pick and that talk has only increased this season for Gonzalez. He’s got one interception and that should be impressive considering how little opposing quarterbacks throw the ball to the receivers he covers. Don’t be surprised if you hear Gonzalez’s name be called in the first round in April.

Let’s head east now and look at Jarek Broussard, who joined former CU coach Mel Tucker at Michigan State. That move wasn’t much of a surprise as Tucker was the one who recruited Broussard out of high school, but the performance of both he and the team have been surprising.

The Spartans have disappointed at 3-4 and things might get worse with some of the teams they’ve yet to play. Broussard, on the other hand, has been the team’s second-string running back this season, as he’s second in carries, rushing yards and touchdowns behind Jalen Berger.

Lastly, Aurora native Dimitri Stanley is having a solid year at Iowa State and is playing alongside some really talented receivers in Xavier Hutchinson and Jaylin Noel. He’s third on Iowa State in most receiving categories after his role at CU last season wasn’t as big as many expected following his big 2020 season.

This week’s 5 Games to Watch

No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson (10 a.m., ABC)

Can this magical start to the season continue for Syracuse? The Orange will need a big performance from QB Garrett Shrader to pull off the upset. Clemson is a heavy favorite as it looks to solidify itself as the top team in the ACC and almost a lock for the playoff.

No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon (1:30 p.m., FOX)

A top-10 matchup at Autzen? Say no more. Dorian Thompson-Robinson has UCLA thinking about the playoff, but the Bruins have to get through an Oregon team that’s looked better and better each week as the Ducks have rolled every opponent they’ve faced since the Week 1 loss to Georgia.

No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama (5 p.m., ESPN)

After last week’s instant classic in Knoxville, Alabama is out to get back on track against a Mississippi State team that’s been a surprise this season, despite the loss last week at Kentucky. This should be a good quarterback battle between last year’s Heisman winner Bryce Young and the Bulldogs’ Will Rogers.

Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State (5:30 p.m., ABC)

This might not be the most interesting matchup after Penn State’s loss at Michigan last week and Minnesota’s struggles to start Big Ten play, but as someone who’s been to a handful in my life, the White Out at Beaver Stadium is always a must-watch.

No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU (6 p.m., FS1)

Who would’ve thought a few months ago that this could be a game that decides the Big 12? TCU has continued to pile up wins over ranked opponents behind one of the best rushing attacks in the country. K-State has a pretty good rushing attack of its own, led by dual-threat QB Adrian Martinez.

King’s Heisman Watchlist

Each week throughout the season, I’ll update who I think are the top 5 Heisman candidates. Here’s my list heading into Week 8 of the season:

1. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Last week’s win over Alabama could be era-defining for Tennessee and the Vols have their veteran QB to thank for it. Hooker continued his outstanding season and no player has had a better Heisman moment than Hooker’s performance against the Crimson Tide last week.

2. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Stroud and the Buckeyes were off last week, but return to action this week against Iowa. The Big Ten hasn’t been as strong as people thought and that’s why Ohio State’s schedule doesn’t look as impressive, but Stroud and the offense could make the best defense look like a JV team and that’s why he still belongs in the conversation.

3. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

What an impressive win for Michigan last week as the Wolverines ran all over a Penn State defense that many people thought highly of heading into the game. Corum had nearly 200 yards from scrimmage and a pair of touchdowns as he’s set himself apart from the rest of the running backs in the country.

4. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA

Must be the year of the veteran QB in college football, huh? With Hooker and DTR both playing this well, both could be Heisman finalists in a month and a half. DTR could shoot up the rankings to right behind Hooker if UCLA is able to go into Autzen and pull off a big upset this Saturday.

5. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Am I the only one that was actually super impressed with Alabama last week? Yeah the Tide lost, but Nick Saban’s team could’ve easily won that game against a Tennessee team that could be a playoff contender. Oh, and Bryce Young looks just fine coming back from that shoulder injury. Some of the throws he made in that game should remind people that he’s still an elite talent.

Where you can watch

There’s no shortage of great bars to watch college football in Denver. Here’s our pick for this week:

Tap & Burger Sloan's Lake (1565 N. Raleigh Street #100): The home for Oregon fans in Denver, join them for the big, top-10 matchup against UCLA at 1:30 p.m. in a battle or bragging rights at the top of the Pac-12.