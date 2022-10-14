BOULDER • It seems impossible, right?

The next CU Buffs coach is surely a rising-star coordinator at another Power 5 program, or a successful coach in the Group of 5, or even a former Power 5 coach on hiatus, waiting for his next job.

I’m sure most Buffs fans hope the next coach isn’t just someone who owns a house in the area like Karl Dorrell. And I’m sure everyone would agree the next coach is certainly not someone who’s still in the building.

Or is he?

What if the good vibes and renewed sense of energy under interim coach Mike Sanford actually translates to Saturdays? How many wins would CU need over the final seven games for Sanford to be a legitimate candidate for the full-time gig? Four? Three? Only two?

These thoughts popped into my head the day Dorrell was fired and I listened to Buffs AD Rick George explain his hopes for the program. But those thoughts quickly faded as I remembered Sanford’s one previous stint as a head coach at Western Kentucky, which flamed out after just two seasons. I wrote off the idea as Sanford sat to George’s left and channeled the exhaustion of Buffs fans as the program officially embarked on a third coaching search in four years.

But then this past week and a half happened. Music blaring at practice. Coaches sprinting around the field. Players saying they’re exhausted in the best way possible. There’s been energy at practice, but not like this.

Will it translate to wins? Probably not. Have you seen the Buffs schedule in November? Oregon at home, at USC, at Washington, home for Utah.

Brutal.

In all likelihood, these last seven games will go as expected. The Buffs will win (maybe?) one game and, once December rolls around, a new coach will come in and clean house.

But it can't be worse than the first five games.

Right?

This week’s 5 Games to Watch

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan (10 a.m., FOX)

What an awesome matchup — with CU's Joel Klatt on the FOX call, too. Some observers are skeptical about these teams given their light schedules so far. But the winner here will be in great shape for a potential playoff berth — with No. 2 Ohio State still looming for both teams.

No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee (1:30 p.m., CBS)

We’ve got two top-10 matchups, thankfully in different time slots. Alabama QB Bryce Young appears to be a game-time decision, but it should be a fantastic game even if he sits out another week. Vols QB Hendon Hooker and Crimson Tide RB Jahmyr Gibbs are both capable of stealing the show.

No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU (1:30 p.m., ABC)

What happened to the CU 'D' that held TCU to no first-half points in the opener? The Frogs have run over everyone since then, and now could take full control of the Big 12 with a win over the Cowboys after knocking off everyone’s favorite Kansas Jayhawks last weekend.

No. 15 N.C. State at No. 18 Syracuse (1:30 p.m., ACC Network)

How about ‘Cuse? The 5-0 Orange are off to their best start in 35 years and could establish themselves as a real challenger in the ACC with a win over N.C. State. Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader has thrown only one interception so far this season, but he’ll face a tough test against the ACC's second-ranked scoring defense.

No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah (6 p.m., FOX)

I’ve been writing about how good the Pac-12 is for a few weeks now, so much so that I’m not even surprised that a game this good is on the schedule. I keep waiting for USC to slip up and maybe it is in Salt Lake City against a Utah team that once again bounced back from a loss.

King’s Heisman Watchlist

Each week throughout the season, I’ll update who I think are the top 5 Heisman candidates. Here’s my list heading into Week 7:

1. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Just a casual 361 yards and six touchdowns for Stroud on the road against Michigan State. He and the Ohio State offense are on a different level from the rest of the country, and NFL teams off to a bad start should start tanking to get the No. 1 pick and the right to draft Stroud.

2. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

College football is just better when teams like Tennessee are thriving. Thank Hooker for the Vols' uptick. The dynamic QB led the Volunteers to a big win at LSU and ca really throw a wrench in this college football season with an upset win over Alabama this week.

3. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Williams had an average performance against Washington State as the Trojans defense and RB Travis Dye stole the show, but Williams is still the catalyst of everything that’s happened so far for USC in its first season under Lincoln Riley.

4. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

At this point, we should expect 100-plus rushing yards and at least one TD from Corum every week. Michigan hosts Penn State in a top-10 matchup, and this could be the game where Corum really establishes himself as a household name and someone who already looks like a lock to be a Heisman finalist in December.

5. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA

What a season for Chip Kelly's Bruins. Much of that is thanks to Thompson-Robinson, or "DTR: as folks call him. DTR looks like a fifth-year college QB with years of experience in his offense. He’s in complete control as a dual-threat. Which L.A. team is going to make the playoff — the Trojans or the Bruins?

Where you can watch

There’s no shortage of great bars to watch college ball in Denver. Here’s our pick this week:

Jackson’s LODO (520 20th St,, Denver): The home for Michigan fans in Denver. Join them for the top-10 matchup at Penn State at 10 a.m. and pretend like you, too, are at the Big House.