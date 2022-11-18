Have you taken a look at the starting quarterbacks in the Pac-12 this season?

The level of play at that position in the conference has been outstanding. Of course, adding players like Caleb Williams at USC and Bo Nix at Oregon has certainly elevated the overall offensive performance of the Pac-12, but look past those top two teams and you’ll find a solid quarterback at just about every school in the conference — sorry, Colorado, you’re not one of them.

The Buffs’ opponent this week, though, is a perfect example. Washington brought in Michael Penix, a multi-year starter at Indiana, and it has worked wonders for coach Kalen DeBoer in his first season with the Huskies. Penix leads the Pac-12 in passing and just led Washington to a massive upset over Oregon in Eugene last weekend.

But the phenomenon of transfer quarterbacks in the Pac-12 goes beyond Penix and Washington. Guess who’s second in the conference in passing? Arizona’s Jayden de Laura, who Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch brought in from Washington State. Don’t worry about the team up in Pullman, though. They’re doing just fine with Incarnate Word transfer Cam Ward, one of my personal favorites of this college football season.

In fact, the only schools in the Pac-12 that aren’t starting a transfer quarterback are Oregon State, Stanford and UCLA. That’s just 25%. But that doesn’t mean every transfer quarterback is successful. Buffs fans will tell you that after having watched J.T. Shrout play this season. Oklahoma fans will tell you that as well after UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel just hasn’t worked out.

Still, the overarching point is clear: it’s never been easier for Power 5 programs to have good quarterback play.

Yes, the top programs in the country — your Ohio States, Alabamas, etc. — are going to continue to bring in multiple top high school QBs a year and see who develops the fastest. But even that leaves those who lose out in the QB battles to want to go somewhere else and be a starter. Sticking with Ohio State, former 5-star Quinn Ewers bolted for Texas after he couldn’t beat out C.J. Stroud and even going back a few years earlier, Joe Burrow was once a Buckeye before getting stuck behind J.T. Barrett and Justin Fields and he wound up winning a national championship elsewhere.

But you don’t even need to get the disgruntled former 5-star who lost the QB battle in Columbus, Tuscaloosa or Athens. I mentioned Ward at Washington State earlier, who’s made a seamless jump from FCS to the Pac-12.

All this to say is there’s a pretty clear path for Power 5 programs to get themselves out of the abyss and back into the spotlight (ahem, CU). Find a quality coach, recruit in the trenches and keep bringing in transfer quarterbacks until one hits. This game starts and finishes with the quarterback position and do you know what’s easier than trying to evaluate the film of high school QBs? Evaluating the film of QBs in the transfer portal who already have college experience.

This week’s 5 Games to Watch

No. 4 TCU at Baylor (10 a.m., FOX)

Remember last week when LSU nearly lost a ‘trap game’ at Arkansas? This week’s version of that is TCU at Baylor. The Horned Frogs are one of the last remaining unbeaten teams in the country and are looking good for a berth to the playoff, but need to take care of business in Waco.

Yale at Harvard (10 a.m., ESPNU)

‘The Game’ is back! Yale is looking to clinch at least a share of the Ivy League title with a win in one of college football’s oldest rivalries, but Harvard will certainly want to win the first game against Yale at Harvard Stadium in six years.

No. 22 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (5:30 p.m., ABC)

This year’s version of Bedlam may not feature a team still in contention for a spot in the playoff, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be exciting. Brent Venables’ first season at Oklahoma hasn’t exactly gone as planned, but he could make it all seem a little bit better with a victory over Mike Gundy and co.

No. 7 USC at No. 16 UCLA (6 p.m., FOX)

It’s been quite some time since the battle of L.A. had this much at stake. USC seems like the last Pac-12 team with a shot to make the playoff, but Chip Kelly and UCLA do not care. Both teams have had renaissance seasons and it’s good to see them both playing at a high level ahead of this massive contest.

No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

Oregon’s dominant run since Week 1 came to an end last weekend at home in a somewhat surprising loss to Washington. The Ducks have another tough opponent coming into Autzen Stadium as Utah could clinch a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a win and a UCLA loss.

King’s Heisman Watchlist

Each week throughout the season, I’ll update who I think are the top 5 Heisman candidates. Here’s my list heading into Week 12 of the season:

1. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Stroud is the pretty clear favorite for the Heisman with just two weeks left in the regular season. His big test against Michigan is still a week away, but he’s in cruise control leading this offense with another five touchdowns in a blowout win over Indiana last week.

2. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

I still do not understand how little the betting markets like Corum for this award. He added another 162 rushing yards and a touchdown to his season total last week against Nebraska, giving him 1,349 yards and 17 touchdowns on the season. Oh, and Michigan is still undefeated.

3. Drake Maye, QB North Carolina

Tied with Stroud for most passing TDs in the country, Maye had a spectacular game last week as UNC is riding high on a six-game win streak. He threw for 448 yards against Wake Forest a week ago and is now third in the nation in passing yards.

4. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Hooker had a solid bounce-back performance against Missouri last week, following up the disappointing performance at Georgia with over 300 yards passing and four total touchdowns against the Tigers. Recency bias may take Hooker out of the running, but we can’t ignore what he did earlier this season.

5. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Playing CU certainly helps, but Williams added to his impressive season stats totals with a big performance in the win over the Buffs. A win this week against L.A. rival UCLA could see Williams vault up until the top 3.

Where you can watch

There’s no shortage of great bars to watch college football in Denver. Here’s our pick for this week:

Blake Street Tavern (301 Blake Street): We’ve got a pair of watch parties this week on Blake Street as USC fans can catch the big game against UCLA at 6 p.m., while CU Buffs fans can watch the team take on Washington at 7 p.m.