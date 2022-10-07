BOULDER • Only five weeks into the season, there are four Power 5 teams in need of new coaches: Colorado, Arizona State, Nebraska and Georgia Tech.

(We're not counting Wisconsin since all signs point to interim coach Jim Leonhard keeping the job).

Auburn is another job that will likely come open sometime soon.

Where does Colorado rank among those other coaching vacancies? Last. It's not close.

Nebraska and Auburn have much deeper pockets, while Arizona State and Georgia Tech are both located in recruiting hotbeds. Buffs athletic director Rick George would not agree, but that’s the reality right now.

It's understandable why George would think more highly of the position that’s come open for the third time in four years. I would too if I was in charge of recruiting under legendary CU coach Bill McCartney. But this isn’t 1990 anymore. All the kids on campus, and the prospects they are still trying to lure to campus, were not born yet during the CU Buffs' heyday.

It’s time to stop living in the past and start planning for the next great run in Boulder.

This isn’t trying to say Colorado should let go of the idea of winning football being played at Folsom Field. I’m actually bullish on the potential of the program going forward — if they find the right person to lead the program.

But it’s time to stop talking about the program’s history and start talking about the program’s future. Interim CU coach Mike Sanford was correct this week when he said the Flatirons and Pearl Street aren’t going anywhere. Boulder is a beautiful place to live and the facilities at CU’s disposal should be more than enough to reestablish the program as one that recruits with the better programs west of the Mississippi.

And maybe it’s time to bring in someone who hasn’t been a Buff before. I get that Mel Tucker may have scared George off from hiring someone who views CU as a stepping stone to the next job. But it’s time to accept that to go from being a stepping-stone program to a place where coaches want to stay, you must hire coaches who can deliver consistent winning football. And yes, you may lose a coach or two to a bigger program along the way, but that’s the best way to take a program at the bottom of Power 5 schools back to where everyone wants it to be — at the top.

This week’s 5 Games to Watch

No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU (10 a.m., ESPN)

Looking for its first 5-0 start in six years, Tennessee faces its biggest test against a Brian Kelly-led LSU team that has won four straight since the Week 1 loss to Florida State.

No. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas (10 a.m., FS1)

This is my favorite game of the week. Not sure anyone would’ve expected this would be a key game in the Big 12, but here we are. ESPN’s College GameDay is in Lawrence for the first time as the Jayhawks could be in the midst of a special season.

Texas at Oklahoma (10 a.m., ABC)

Oklahoma’s back-to-back losses means neither team is ranked heading into this game, but the Red River Showdown is always a must-watch. This game has been competitive the last few years, even when the Sooners had top-five teams competing for spots in the playoff, while Texas was trying to reach a bowl game. Expect more fireworks this year.

No. 11 Utah at No. 18 UCLA (1:30 p.m., FOX)

The rest of the country is finally catching up to how good the Pac-12 is this season. UCLA picked up a big win over Washington last week and now they’ve got the defending conference champs coming to Pasadena. Fifth-year Bruins QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is in full control of Chip Kelly’s offense that’s one of the more dangerous in the country.

Washington State at No. 6 USC (5:30 p.m., FOX)

Sticking in the Pac-12, everyone is waiting for USC to have a slip-up in the first season under Lincoln Riley, but maybe the Trojans will roll all the way to the playoff. They shouldn’t overlook this Washington State team that’s been impressive in Jake Dickert’s first full season in Pullman. FCS transfer QB Cam Ward is one of the most entertaining players in college ball.

King’s Heisman Watchlist

Each week throughout the season, I’ll update my top 5 Heisman candidates:

1. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Stroud once again didn’t need to do much as Ohio State blew out Rutgers last week, and with a struggling Michigan State team on the schedule this week, Stroud might not be challenged again. But he’s still the best quarterback around and should remain in the top spot until he has a clunker of a game or someone else does enough to unseat him.

2. Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas

It wasn’t a great statistical performance from Daniels last week against Iowa State, but it was enough to keep the Jayhawks unbeaten. He’ll need to be at his best as TCU brings an explosive offense that KU must keep up with.

3. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

It’s officially time for me to stop being skeptical about Williams and this USC team. It’s just rare to see first-year coaches do this well in their first season, but then again it is USC and it is Lincoln Riley. Even on an offense loaded with talented skill players, Williams is still stealing the spotlight each week.

4. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

One of the more surprising starts to the season belongs to the Volunteers QB. The Vols were off last week, but Hooker’s numbers through four games remain impressive. With another big performance at LSU, he could shoot up even further on this list.

5. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Coming into the season, Texas’ Bijan Robinson was the running back getting Heisman buzz, but Corum has been the best back in the country to this point. He already has 10 touchdowns and is averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

Where you can watch

There’s no shortage of great bars to watch college football in Denver. Here’s our pick for this week:

Stoney’s Bar and Grill (1111 Lincoln Street, Denver): Just a great place to watch sports regardless of who your favorite team is, Stoney’s is also the home for Jayhawks fans in Denver. Join them for the big game against TCU at 10 a.m.