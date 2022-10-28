BOULDER — Something that interim CU Buffs coach Mike Sanford said this week caught my attention.
He was talking about linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo, who transferred in from West Virginia and chose to spend his final year of college football far away from his family and friends. Here’s what Sanford said:
“I think that shows the benefit of what we can do if we can go out and get the right players in the portal. To me, that’s the model going forward. I think there’s second, third and fourth-year players that we also can be aggressive with going forward to make sure the roster is in the best possible place. I think Josh [Chander-Semedo’s] a great example of that.”
This was particularly interesting to me a few days after I wrote about five key players that transferred away from CU this past offseason and are (mostly) having pretty solid seasons at their new schools.
The reverse really hasn’t been the case for the Buffs though.
Of course, they brought in less players from the portal than they lost, and the players they’ve gotten from the portal, particularly Chandler-Semedo at linebacker and Tommy Brown at right guard, have been helpful. But it hasn’t been nearly enough.
Whether or not Sanford gets the CU job full-time after this season is yet to be seen and while his energy has been refreshing to see, the job is about winning games and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Buffs didn’t win another game in 2022.
But his belief in needing to use the transfer portal is correct and whoever the next CU coach should be brought in because they have a similar belief. It’s simply the future of college football and choosing to ignore it is like a fellow tech company choosing to ignore Apple in the early 80s.
Just look across the Pac-12.
Sure, teams like USC and Oregon are going to get better players from the portal just like they recruit better players out of high school, but take a look at the two Washington schools. Both Washington and Washington State brought in quarterbacks from the portal and it made a huge impact on both of their seasons, especially for the Cougars, who brought in QB Cam Ward from the FCS and could be headed for a 7 or 8 win season.
But it’s not just the quarterbacks that matter, either.
Every team should be using the portal to assess their rosters in December and fill holes that they see. CU did that with guys like Brown and Chandler-Semedo, but could’ve taken it a step further and brought in a safety or even another wide receiver.
You can even look north to Fort Collins and see that multiple transfers have had a big impact, even on a Colorado State team that’s seen over a dozen players leave the program during the season.
It’s time to embrace the future and schools like CU — who have the selling point of Boulder and the beautiful surrounding scenery — to consistently bring in quality transfers year in and year out so that there are no more seasons like this one in 2022.
This week’s 5 Games to Watch
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State (10 a.m., FOX)
With several top teams off this week, there really is only one marquee game this weekend and it’s in Happy Valley. Ohio State is a heavy favorite on the road and a lot of that has to do with Penn State’s struggles against Michigan two weeks ago, but the Nittany Lions bounced back with a big win over Minnesota last week and usually keep things close with the Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium.
Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse (10 a.m., ABC)
Syracuse’s perfect season ended last weekend against Clemson, but this special season could continue with a big win at home over Notre Dame, even though this Fighting Irish team isn’t as good as many expected heading into the season.
Florida at No. 1 Georgia (1:30 p.m., CBS)
The Florida-Georgia rivalry is once again lopsided as these two longtime foes square off in Jacksonville. The Bulldogs have their sights set on bigger games than this, but maybe Gators QB Anthony Richardson can turn in a special performance and produce a few big plays to pull off an upset.
No. 20 Cincinnati at UCF (1:30 p.m., ESPN)
We’ve got a pivotal matchup in the American Athletic Conference down in Orlando as the two teams that have dominated that conference in recent years will meet in a game that could decide the winner again this season. Former Ole Miss QB John Rhys Plumlee is playing well at UCF as the Golden Knights look to restore themselves as the top dogs in the AAC.
No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee (5:30 p.m., ESPN)
This is the first ranked matchup between these two teams in over 70 years and the Volunteers are looking to continue their special season with another big win in Knoxville. Tennessee is still riding the high from two weeks ago against Alabama, but this won’t be an easy task against Kentucky and quarterback Will Levis.
King’s Heisman Watchlist
Each week throughout the season, I’ll update who I think are the top 5 Heisman candidates. Here’s my list heading into Week 9 of the season:
1. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Hooker and the Vols had an easy time last week against UT Martin following the big upset over Alabama and the star Tennessee QB continued to play well, keeping him at the top spot at the rankings as November is just about here.
2. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Stroud and the Buckeyes picked apart a good Iowa defense last week for another big win. There’s just no passing situation that Stroud doesn’t excel in and although the overall stats may be becoming familiar, let’s not forget just how good they are. Stroud has a tough test this week in a hostile environment at Penn State and he could shoot himself back up to No. 1 with a dominant performance.
3. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
Corum and the Wolverines were off last week, but he remains at No. 3 as no other player has had a performance warranting being above him. He should still be considered the top running back in the country and could provide a three-hour long headache for former CU coach Mel Tucker and Michigan State this week.
4. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
What a turnaround for the Ducks. After being dismantled by Georgia in Week 1, Oregon has come out and done the same to every one of its opponents since then and Bo Nix’s play is a big reason why. He outdueled UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson last week and took his spot in these rankings with an outrageous performance that put Oregon back on the map in terms of playoff contention.
5. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Alabama still hasn’t gone anywhere after that loss to Tennessee two weeks ago and Young delivered a solid performance in the bounceback win over Mississippi State last week. Now he and the Tide have back-to-back tough games against LSU and Ole Miss and they’re going to need Young to play like the Heisman candidate he is to keep winning.
Where you can watch
There’s no shortage of great bars to watch college football in Denver. Here’s our pick for this week:
Hayter’s and Co. (1920 Blake St, Denver)
The home for Ohio State fans in Denver, join them for the big game against Penn State early Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Be sure to try one (or maybe more) of their famous ‘Haterade’ mixed drinks.