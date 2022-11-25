BOULDER — Before I give my pick for who should be the next head coach at Colorado, I’ve just got one piece advice for the administration at Northern Colorado: hire Mike Sanford. You won’t regret it.
I’ve enjoyed every interaction I’ve had with Sanford over the last two months as he’s served the almost impossible role as the interim coach for the Buffs. He’s fallen in love with Colorado over the last year and is tired of moving his family around.
“What I love about here is you can drive an hour and a half [in] any direction — it’s almost limitless the amount of things you can do with your free time, which we don’t much of, but when we do it have it, it’s awesome that you don’t have to get on a flight to go somewhere,” Sanford said this week. “The old staycation in Colorado is better than anywhere else I've lived, that’s for sure.”
But he’s also going to put everything he’s got into whatever is in front of him. It’s almost incredible how much of a motivator he’s been for a 1-win Buffs team and if anyone can take on the seemingly impossible task of turning UNC into a program that can compete with the likes of Montana and Montana State in the Big Sky, it’s Sanford.
“I’m a West coast guy. I’m a Pac-12, Mountain West type of guy,” Sanford said. “I think the geographical fit is so important.”
Speaking of geographical fit, let’s turn our attention back to the situation in Boulder.
First, let me say this. No, I do not think Deion Sanders is a realistic option to be the next Buffs coach. Yes, I know there have been a couple of reports linking Sanders to CU, but “Coach Prime” has been linked with a lot of jobs over the last couple of years that he wasn’t ever really considering. At the end of the day, I think Sanders is a better fit for a place like Arizona State, where he can really take advantage of a recruiting hotbed and revive a program that can be as flashy and fun as he is when the team is winning football games.
Here’s who CU AD Rick George should actually hire: Bronco Mendenhall.
Going back to that geographical fit Sanford pointed out is so important, it doesn’t get better than Mendenhall, the former BYU and Virginia head coach, who grew up in Utah and spent the majority of his coaching career on this side of the country.
Mendenhall stepped down at UVA following the 2021 season and took this year off from coaching, but is clearly looking for his next job given all of the interviews he’s given and podcasts he’s appeared on.
Even though his fit in Charlottesville never seemed perfect, Mendenhall was still able to turn a bad Cavaliers program into one that was going to a bowl game in just his second season and one that made it to the ACC Championship Game and the Orange Bowl two years after that.
But what should really be the selling point is his time at BYU. He spent 11 seasons in charge of the Cougars and went to a bowl game in each of them. He also had five seasons with double-digit wins, including four straight years from 2006-09.
Mendenhall may not have as high an upside as some other candidates like former Buff Ryan Walters and Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, but CU could really use a proven winner right now.
At this point, Buffs fans would be over the moon with a program that consistently makes bowl games and is competitive in a Pac-12 with a bunch of programs heading in the right direction. I don’t think Mendenhall is the coach that gets CU back to national prominence, but priority No. 1 should be making sure the Buffs aren’t an afterthought and Mendenhall is the guy for that job.
This week’s 5 Games to Watch
No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State (10 a.m., FOX)
If there was ever a time for ‘The Game’ to be an appropriate name for the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry, it’s this year. It truly doesn’t get any bigger than this, even though both teams may still make the playoff regardless of what happens in this one. Winner goes to the Big Ten Championship once again.
No. 9 Oregon at No. 21 Oregon State (1:30 p.m., ABC)
Oregon’s dramatic win over Utah last week puts the Ducks in the driver’s seat for the second spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game, but they’ll have to get past a really good Oregon State team that would love nothing more to prevent its biggest rivals from getting there.
Iowa State at No. 4 TCU (2 p.m., FOX)
The Horned Frogs did it again last week, beating Baylor in dramatic fashion to remain unbeaten and keep themselves firmly in the fix for a spot in the playoff. Can Sonny Dykes’ team handle business against Iowa State and avoid looking ahead to the Big 12 title game?
No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 6 USC (5:30 p.m., ABC)
USC has already clinched a spot in the Pac-12 title game, but could also still make the playoff if it wins out and gets a tiny bit of help from the teams around them in the standings. But this won’t be an easy task at home against a Notre Dame that’s been the most pleasant surprise of the second half of the season.
No. 13 Washington at Washington State (8:30 p.m., ESPN)
This might seem like a game Washington should be able to handle easily given how the Huskies have played recently, but this figures to be a really good Apple Cup with Wazzu also playing some good football. The Cougars could get to eight regular season wins with a win over their biggest rivals, while the Huskies still have a shot at the Pac-12 title game.
King’s Heisman Watchlist
Each week throughout the season, I’ll update who I think are the top 5 Heisman candidates. Here’s my list heading into Week 8 of the season:
1. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Stroud could either win or lose the Heisman this week. After putting up ridiculous numbers all season long, the Buckeyes QB will likely have his 2022 campaign defined by how he plays against his team’s biggest rival with a trip to the Big Ten title game (and almost a guaranteed spot in the playoff) on the line this week.
2. Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Ok, I’ll finally admit it. Williams absolutely deserves to be a Heisman finalist. I was waiting for the USC slip-up to come all season long and it just hasn’t. Williams is going to be No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and he just might take home the prize for best player in college football this season if he’s able to get the Trojans into the playoff.
3. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
Just like Stroud’s Heisman case rests on ‘The Game’ in Columbus, Corum’s may as well. It was a down week for his standards last week against Illinois, but he still totaled nearly 150 yards from scrimmage and if the Wolverines are able to run all over the Buckeyes to a dominant win like they did last year in Ann Arbor, there will be plenty of buzz surrounding Corum.
4. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Hooker is not going to win the Heisman. I know that, you know that. An ACL tear for the 24 year old was just the worst way for his college career to end, but he deserves to be a finalist in New York in a few weeks for helping Tennessee get back to the top of college football, if only for just a few weeks, and letting Vols fans believe again.
5. Max Duggan, QB, TCU
Is there a more underrated player in college football this season? Duggan wasn’t even the starting quarterback to begin the season, but took over after an injury in Week 1 and hasn’t looked back. He’s guided the Horned Frogs on this magical journey that just may carry into the playoff.
