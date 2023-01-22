BOULDER — The word ‘fear’ does not exist in KJ Simpson’s vocabulary.
Use any word you want — gall, audacity, nerve, chutzpah — they all describe what Simpson did in the final seconds of Sunday’s game at the CU Events Center.
Even with his teammate Tristan da Silva standing in the corner with 27 points on just 13 shots and even with his own personal struggles in the last few weeks, Simpson hoisted the potential game-winning shot with just over five seconds left on the clock.
Swish.
With no timeouts left, Washington State quickly pushed the ball up the floor, but TJ Bamba’s shot at the buzzer was off the mark and Colorado had survived for an important, 58-55 that snapped a three-game losing streak.
“It wasn’t exactly how it was drawn up, but I mean, you gotta do what you gotta do sometimes,” Simpson said.
Since scoring a career-high 31 points in the comeback win at Stanford in late December, Simpson has eclipsed 20 points just once — and it was the very next game at Cal. Since the calendar turned to 2023, he’s averaging just 13.4 points per game after scoring nearly 19 a game in the first 20 games of the year.
“KJ’s still learning — that’s the thing we forget,” CU coach Tad Boyle said. “He’s a sophomore, he’s in a new role. Now he’s a heavy minute guy, he’s a starter. Washington State’s scouting report tonight was denied not to let KJ Simpson get downhill. He’s still in the process of growing into a point guard and he’s going to be a pretty darn good one when it’s all said and done. There is no fear in that kid’s heart.”
But the Buffs wouldn’t even have been in a position to win the game if it weren’t for da Silva, who continues to play like a First Team All-Pac-12 player, especially at home. In CU’s last eight games in Boulder, da Silva is averaging 22.1 points per game. He made his first nine shots in a row to start this game, which made Simpson go, ‘Oooh’ upon hearing that stat postgame. Combined with his last two makes on Thursday, that’s 11 straight makes, which is tied for the third-most consecutive buckets in program history.
“Now is an opportunity for Tristan to take his game on the road to Oregon in Eugene on Thursday and Corvallis on Saturday and prove that he can do it on the road,” Boyle said. “At home, he’s as good a player in the league [that] there is. He can do that on the road, too, he just has to prove that. To have 27 points on 13 shots, that’s pretty darn efficient.”
The Buffs were also boosted by the return of Jalen Gabiddon, who appeared in his first game since late December and even though he only had one point in 14 minutes, his presence is invaluable to this team.
“He’s important leadership-wise, he’s important voice-wise,” Boyle said. “Jalen talks in practice more than anybody. He brings energy and he gives energy. Having him back in the lineup is big.”
Despite the wild ending, ‘pretty’ would not exactly be the way to describe this game. Lots of fouls, lots of free throws, lots of turnovers and not exactly a lot of made shots. But it was exactly what Boyle wanted to see from his team.
“I know it’s frustrating at times, but man, what an entertaining game,” Boyle said. “Even though it was frustrating from an offensive standpoint, what a battle. That’s what Pac-12 basketball is all about.”