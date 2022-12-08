BOULDER • Apparently, the No. 2 is reserved for the biggest stars on Colorado’s campus.
While the next Buffs QB — Shedeur Sanders — took in the second half of Thursday night’s game with a big diamond No. 2 chain hanging around his neck, CU’s No. 2 on the hardwood — KJ Simpson — had the signature moment of his career to date.
The sophomore point guard dropped 27 points in the 93-65 blowout win over in-state rival Colorado State on arguably one of the best nights to be in Boulder since the turn of the century.
“I felt like we were playing for the state of Colorado,” Simpson said. “That was my first time playing a rival in college and the atmosphere, the fans, the experience was crazy. It was almost like a Super Bowl, I guess. It’s CSU vs. Colorado, you want to come out on top for the state.”
For Simpson, this game was more than just a rivalry game — it was a test against the best. His coach, Tad Boyle, was reminding him all week about how good Rams point guard Isaiah Stevens is. That was deliberate.
“My pumping up of Isaiah Stevens, there was no sarcasm involved. It was legitimate,” Boyle said. “I think KJ took it to heart a little bit tonight.”
That would be an understatement.
Stevens is to CSU what McKinley Wright IV was to CU for four years and that’s exactly what Simpson is now trying to be. Aside from the 27 points he scored, Simpson also took the defensive assignment of guarding Stevens and he held him without a shot until just over 5 minutes left in the first half.
Sure, Stevens got his points — a team-high 15 to be exact — because that’s what good players do, but Simpson is just as proud, if not more, of his defensive effort than his offensive outburst.
“I have nothing but respect for [Stevens], but for me, I just wanted to come in and show I’m a top player as well,” Simpson said.” I just enjoyed the challenge.”
Aside from the personal challenge of going against Stevens, Simpson was also keenly aware of the challenge Boyle gave the entire Buffs team after the recent two-game losing streak — they needed to be better at the start of the second half.
Boy, did CU take that to heart.
In the first 4:12 of the second half, the Buffs extended their 11-point halftime lead to 17.
"We’ve been losing close games and it’s usually because of the run the other team goes on in the start of the second half," Simpson said.
Simpson scored 10 points in that stretch and after his 3-pointer that prompted CSU coach Niko Medved to take a timeout, Simpson let the crowd know who the star of the night was — even if Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders stole the show a few minutes later when he walked in.
“How could you not?” Nique Clifford said when asked if he noticed Sanders’ grand entrance. “He made an entrance, for sure.”
This was an important game for Clifford, one of the few Colorado natives playing in this heated rivalry. To go along with his typical stout defense, he chipped in 13 points and was aggressive attacking the rim, putting an exclamation point on the game with a powerful dunk with about 6 minutes to go.
“I’ve struggled early on, personally,” Clifford said. “I had to get my [mentality] right and be there for my team. I haven’t been playing my best, so it felt good to feel back — play my game, play free, have fun out there. It was a great win for us.”
Tristan da Silva added 15 points for the Buffs, while Littleton native Luke O'Brien had a season-high 10 points in a game that meant a lot to him.
CU rode the wave of the hot start to the second half and the big entrance by Coach Prime for what ended up being the team’s largest margin of victory against CSU since the mid 1940s. For a team that’s yet to win back-to-back wins this season, now comes a real opportunity to build some momentum during a much lighter December schedule before the gauntlet that is Pac-12 play arrives.
“We’ve been finding a way to lose games lately,” Boyle said. “We’ve gotta find a way to win games. Your players have to make plays and tonight they did.
“If our team continues to play the way they’re capable of playing, we can have some really fun nights in this building.”