We all knew Weezy was going to show up at Boulder at some point this season, right?
Lil Wayne and Coach Prime have been longtime friends and the rapper even sent a message to the Colorado team last week ahead of the Nebraska game.
Now, days after putting on a show at the MTV Music Awards, Lil Wayne will be the main guest on Rob Gronkowski's pregame party, which will take place at the set of Fox's Big Noon Kickoff at Farrand Field on CU's campus. The event is set to begin at 7 a.m. with Big Noon Kickoff beginning at 8 a.m.
The amount of stars that are going to be in Boulder over the next few days is staggering. Weezy and Gronk are the headliners at the Fox setup, while Pat McAfee and Stephen A. Smith will be live from ESPN's setup on the business field.
Here's a full rundown of live shows that will be broadcasted from CU's campus Friday and Saturday:
First Take
Channel: ESPN
Time: 8 a.m.
Cast: Molly Qerim (host), Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe, special guests
The Pat McAfee Show
Channel: ESPN
Time: 10 a.m.
Cast: Pat McAfee, A.J. Hawk, special guest Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and more
SportsCenter
Channel: ESPN
Time: Taping begins at 2:45 p.m., show airs at 4 p.m.
Host: Elle Duncan
College GameDay
Channel: ESPN
Time: 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Cast: Rece Davis (host), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Desmond Howard (analyst), Lee Corso (analyst), Pat McAfee (analyst)
Big Noon Kickoff
Channel: FOX
Time: 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Cast: Rob Stone (host), Urban Meyer (analyst), Matt Leinert (analyst), Reggie Bush (analyst), Brady Quinn (analyst)