We all knew Weezy was going to show up at Boulder at some point this season, right?

Lil Wayne and Coach Prime have been longtime friends and the rapper even sent a message to the Colorado team last week ahead of the Nebraska game.

Now, days after putting on a show at the MTV Music Awards, Lil Wayne will be the main guest on Rob Gronkowski's pregame party, which will take place at the set of Fox's Big Noon Kickoff at Farrand Field on CU's campus. The event is set to begin at 7 a.m. with Big Noon Kickoff beginning at 8 a.m.

The amount of stars that are going to be in Boulder over the next few days is staggering. Weezy and Gronk are the headliners at the Fox setup, while Pat McAfee and Stephen A. Smith will be live from ESPN's setup on the business field.

Here's a full rundown of live shows that will be broadcasted from CU's campus Friday and Saturday:

First Take

Channel: ESPN

Time: 8 a.m.

Cast: Molly Qerim (host), Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe, special guests

The Pat McAfee Show

Channel: ESPN

Time: 10 a.m.

Cast: Pat McAfee, A.J. Hawk, special guest Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and more

SportsCenter

Channel: ESPN

Time: Taping begins at 2:45 p.m., show airs at 4 p.m.

Host: Elle Duncan

College GameDay

Channel: ESPN

Time: 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Cast: Rece Davis (host), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Desmond Howard (analyst), Lee Corso (analyst), Pat McAfee (analyst)

Big Noon Kickoff

Channel: FOX

Time: 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Cast: Rob Stone (host), Urban Meyer (analyst), Matt Leinert (analyst), Reggie Bush (analyst), Brady Quinn (analyst)