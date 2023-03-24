BOULDER — The star of last year’s CU Buffs spring game is continuing to make noise a year later.

Charlie Offerdahl, a sophomore running back and local product from Dakota Ridge High School, forced his way into the running back rotation last season with an impressive spring and fall camp, going on to have one of the best seasons by a walk-on in Colorado history.

The Littleton native got the chance to start against UCLA, had the longest catch by a walk-on in 10 years and registered the most rushing yards in a single season by a walk-on in program history.

Despite all of the changes the Buffs have undergone since Deion Sanders was hired in December, Offerdahl is still in Boulder and still making plays as running backs coach Gary “Flea” Harrell said Offerdahl broke off a big run near the end of Friday’s practice.

“All these players coming in (and) leaving, it really doesn’t mean much to me,” Offerdahl said after practice. “I’m just going to prove myself day in and day out.”

Many of the new CU assistant coaches have said they’ve watched little to no film of the returning Buffs, giving everyone on the roster a chance to earn a role heading into the fall, which is something Offerdahl and all the walk-ons can appreciate.

“It’s huge for me,” Offerdahl said. “Spring especially is a time for me to prove myself in front of everybody.”

Out of all the position groups on the roster, the running backs may be the one that looks the most similar to what it did a year ago. Alex Fontenot, who ran out of eligibility, is the only player with over 100 rushing yards that has left Boulder. Deion Smith, Anthony Hankerson, Jayle Stacks and Offerdahl all had their moments of individual success and their new position coach is liking what he’s seeing.

“I see the buy-in,” Harrell said. “I see the carry over from not having the success that they want to have — these guys want to win. As a coach, we’ve got to show them how to win.”

Smith, last year’s leading rusher, was running with the first team offense during Wednesday’s practice and even though Harrell said he’s going to miss some time with a hamstring injury, it seems Smith has a chance to remain a key factor for the Buffs.

“I like his personality, I like his character and he wants to win,” Harrell said. “He’s very smart in the meeting room and he competes.”

The only addition to the room this spring is freshman Dylan Edwards, a speedster out of the Wichita area, and there are high hopes for the four-star recruit who flipped his commitment to the Buffs after the hiring of Coach Prime.

“He’s young,” Harrell said. “He’s still a high school kid and he does everything fast. We’re trying to get him to slow down (and) see a little so he can see a lot.”

CU is already four practices into its limit of 15 this spring, but the team will have all of next week off for spring break.

“Don’t lose what we poured into you, stay in your playbook,” Harrell, also the assistant head coach, said of the message to the team. “We’re always monitoring them and encouraging them to do different things to stay in shape because that first day (back) is going to be something special for ‘em.”