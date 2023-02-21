BOULDER • Tad Boyle often worries about some of his players when they leave Boulder and pursue careers in professional basketball. McKinley Wright IV was never going to be one of them.

“I’ve always said, 'all McKinley Wright needs is a chance,'” Boyle said recently. “He’ll take advantage of whatever chance he gets. The small ones he’s getting, he’s making the most of. A lot of guys I worry about when they leave here to become pros. McKinley Wright? Zero worries.”

Wright is now getting his chance.

After playing for his hometown Minnesota Timberwolves on a two-way contract as a rookie last season, Wright got another two-way deal this offseason to play for the Dallas Mavericks, who were also coming off a trip to the Western Conference Finals.

He appeared in just five games for the Timberwolves, but has already shattered that with 20 appearances so far this season — including his first career start earlier this month.

“It’s a dream come true,” Wright told The Denver Gazette. “A couple guys have been banged up, so I’ve been able to get rotation minutes, try to be productive, and help the team win in any way. It’s all been fun for me — a learning experience. I’ve still got plenty of learning and growing to do.”

There’s no shortage of resources to learn from, either.

Buffs in the NBA Alec Burks, Detroit Pistons: 12.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.1 apg Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets: 17.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 5.26 apg Jabari Walker, Portland Trail Blazers: 2.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 0.5 apg Derrick White, Boston Celtics: 11.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.9 apg McKinley Wright IV, Dallas Mavericks: 2.9 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.9 apg

While he gets to play alongside two legitimate stars and could be future Hall of Famers in Luka Doncic and the recently acquired Kyrie Irving, his coach Jason Kidd just so happens to already be in the Hall of Fame.

“Whenever his voice is going, I’m listening, just trying to pay attention,” Wright said. “It’s a blessing having a point guard as a coach.”

Wright also got the chance to play alongside another CU legend, Spencer Dinwiddie, this season before he was recently traded to the Nets.

“We go back and forth on who’s the best (No.) 25 to ever play at Colorado,” Wright said with a laugh. “He says it’s me; I say it’s him.”`

Despite all that he accomplished with the Buffaloes — the program’s all-time leader assists and double figure scoring games and also the only Pac-12 player to ever have 1,800 points, 600 rebounds and 600 assists in a career — the transition to the next level was always going to be a challenge.

But Wright, listed at 5-foot-11, knew that, too.

“Obviously, it’s not an easy job, or everybody would be doing it,” Wright said. “It’s the NBA, so it’s hard. (During) my last year and a half, I’ve just been learning the pace, the physicality, the reads, schemes and stuff like that.”

The minutes have been inconsistent, and they’ll likely be limited down the stretch of the season with Irving in the fold, but he continues to make the most of every second on the floor, including a career-high 11 points last week against the Nuggets, just a short drive away from where shined at the CU Events Center.

“He’s done an incredible job of coming in and giving us something that we haven’t had until we got (Irving), and that’s speed,” Kidd said. “He’s always been prepared, he’s always ready to go.”

But even in his busy schedule, Wright hasn’t forgotten the people and places that have helped him get to where he is now. He doesn’t miss a CU game unless he’s playing in one of his own and he was in attendance for the Buffs’ big road win over Arizona State last week.

Wright still works out in Boulder during the summer and remains a resource for Boyle and the current players.

“Coach Boyle is a legend,” Wright said. “He puts guys in the NBA. He’s helped me on and off the court, in numerous ways. Whatever he needs, he knows I’m a call away and it’s the same for me with him. That’s my guy. I’ll do anything for him, as he would for me.”

The level of care that Wright has for the program stems from the fact that he knows being the face of a program doesn’t stop once your playing days are over and you have your degree.

It’s why Boyle will always bring up players like Wright and Evan Battey and why he wants all of his current and future players to be just like them.

“When you invest in something like those guys invested in this program, you’ve got skin in the game, you’ve got emotional ties,” Boyle told The Denver Gazette. And it’s not just to me or our coaching staff, it’s to the program, it’s to Boulder, it’s to the fan base and it’s to the (current) players.

"That’s what I want our current players to understand is that the emotional investment is just as important as anything else. I want guys that own the Colorado jersey, not rent the Colorado jersey. The beautiful thing about guys like McKinley and Evan: They own the jersey to this day.”