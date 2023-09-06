All of the commercials, the documentaries, the YouTube videos, they’ve never fooled Matt Rhule. The new Nebraska coach knows exactly who Deion Sanders is.

"Coach Sanders is a football guy,” Rhule said earlier this week. “While you can watch all their practices and stuff on TV, at the end of the day when has he ever not been serious about football?”

That’s why when Rhule, who was hired to resurrect the Cornhuskers program in late November, saw that Sanders was hired a week after him to coach his new program’s biggest rival, he expected the Buffaloes to win.

“He's won in everything he's done in football,” Rhule said. “He's won as a player. He's won as a coach. Everyone thinks — not me — this is a big show. His poster was on people's walls when he was a player because he is one of the most hard working players who played the game. Why would we think his team would not be the same?”

Rhule even has a member of his strength and conditioning staff, CJ White, that previously worked for Coach Prime at Jackson State and made it clear to everyone at Nebraska that Sanders’ teams are hard-working and all about winning.

“The commercials, all of those things are the extra things you get to do when you're elite at football,” Rhule said. “I'm not surprised at all. Everything he's ever done in football he's been successful at so he's being successful here already.”

Rhule knows his team has a tall task in front of this week when they hit the road for the second straight week. The Huskers fell in their season opener last Thursday at Minnesota by a final of 13-10. Nebraska finished with under 300 yards of total offense in the game as Georgia Tech transfer quarterback Jeff Sims struggled in his Huskers debut with three interceptions, including one that set up the game-winning field goal at the buzzer for the Golden Gophers.

“The great ones bounce back from it even better, “ Rhule said of Sims. “I think you find out about people when they go through a little bit of adversity. Obviously, he had not been trending that way. Got in the game, made some plays that he would take back if he could, but he can't, so we'll just be there for him as he gets better this week.”

The challenge for Sims and the Huskers offense will start with Buffs two-way star Travis Hunter, who not only racked up 11 catches for 119 yards, but also played every snap on defense and delivered a key interception in the red zone.

“He's one of the most conditioned athletes I've ever seen, so god bless him,” Rhule said. “You know his lung speed is unbelievable. His ability to accelerate at 30 yards is something that's hard to simulate in practice but I think the biggest thing about Travis is his ball skills."

Even though the Nebraska offense took a further hit this week when Rhule announced wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, the real challenge this week lies in front of the defense.

The CU offense nearly doubled what the Nebraska offense did last week in terms of total yards as the Buffs racked up 565 yards in the game, with 510 of them coming from Shedeur Sanders and the passing game.

“I thought he was in complete control,” Rhule said of Sanders’ performance against TCU. “I thought he played like a guy who's played a lot of football and trusted his receivers. To have four guys with over 100 yards of receiving means he doesn't just trust this one player.

“Every time you have a great quarterback you have a chance to win.”

Even though it is a rivalry game and Rhule understands the importance of the game, he’s taken a slightly different approach than what Coach Prime and company are doing this week in Boulder. To Rhule, he’s continued to stress that every game is important at Nebraska and there is something that comes with putting the red and white uniform on, regardless of who the team on the other side is.

“When you have a legacy behind you, you have to live up to it and you have to build on it for the future,” Rhule said. “We also recognize once the ball is kicked we have to play. If we can't lock in and just play football then nothing I say will matter. The pregame pageantry will all be over. It'll be football once the game kicks off.”