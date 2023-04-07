BOULDER — Just a few weeks after heart surgery, Jace Feely was booming kicks on the field at Colorado’s indoor football facility.

Feely, the son of 14-year NFL veteran Jay, recently had a ventricular tachycardia ablation to correct an erratic heartbeat that he said began to worsen since he arrived in Boulder this winter. The Arizona State transfer admitted he was worried at first but is now feeling better than ever as he is competing to be the Buffaloes starting kicker when the fall rolls around.

“It’s definitely not the best sign (when) you need heart surgery at 20 years old, but I got through it,” Feely said this week. “My parents came up, all the coaches were very supportive, and everything went well.

“I feel 120%. I’m really blessed to be able to have that surgery and come back super quick.”

Feely comes to CU after spending two seasons in Tempe, appearing in four games in 2022 after redshirting in 2021, but ultimately decided to transfer after admittedly being unhappy in the program.

“ASU was a little rough,” Feely said. “They obviously (had) a huge head coaching change there, as well, but I was looking for a lot more professionalism and I think I found it here, especially with Deion and the way he holds guys accountable in every part of their life. I missed something like that at ASU.”

Feely said so far, he’s found what he was looking for in Boulder and he just so happens to play for a coach who once sent him a video message back when he was in high school. Jay Feely and Deion Sanders were working together on broadcasts of Thursday night NFL games when Sanders heard about Feely’s son, who also played linebacker in high school in addition to kicker.

“It’s kinda full circle and you see God’s plan in it,” Feely said of playing under Coach Prime. “It was like seven years ago when he sent me a message through my dad doing Thursday night (NFL) games with him and he recruited me to come play high school football for him. Then it was like dead silence, and I do all my stuff, he does his stuff, and we end up coming back together here.”

Feely said his ability to play both linebacker and kicker was what intrigued Sanders originally, but don’t expect to see Feely running out on defense for the Buffs this season.

“Sadly, my dream of playing linebacker probably ended in high school,” Feely said with a laugh. “If I took a gap year and put on some size like I did, I definitely would’ve thought about it.”

He will get a shot, along with Jackson State transfer Alejandro Mata, to be CU’s starting kicker — something he says he didn’t get with the Sun Devils. He’s brought with him that chip on his shoulder and a pretty helpful piece of advice from his dad, who knows a thing or two about making field goals after making over 300 in his NFL career.

“Take every kick and forget about the next one,” Feely said is the constant message from his dad. “He’s always been a rock in my corner through everything and I think the biggest was when I was at ASU for those two years. I wasn’t happy there and I was working my butt off and I was better, I just didn’t get my shot. He was out of college two years before he got his (chance in the NFL), so we kind of had a similar bonding there.”