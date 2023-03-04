BOULDER — Colorado will always be an elite football program in the eyes of Charles Kelly, even if the Buffaloes haven’t done much in the last decade and a half to prove that.

But for Kelly, the program's new defensive coordinator, his playing days at Auburn and the start of his coaching career a few years later coincided with the height of CU football under Bill McCartney.

“I was a young defensive backs coach and at that time, Colorado probably had the best defensive backs and one of the best defenses in the country,” Kelly said earlier this week.

While he may have begun his career admiring what was going on in Boulder, Kelly’s own personal track record over the past 10 years is more than worthy of admiration.

Kelly was hired by Jimbo Fisher at Florida State 10 years ago and immediately won a championship in his first year with the Seminoles. After five years in Tallahassee and another with Tennessee, Kelly moved on to Tuscaloosa where he’s spent the last four seasons as an associate defensive coordinator, winning another national championship in 2020.

Not many coaches around the country leave Nick Saban for a lateral move, especially one at a place like CU. But when Deion Sanders calls, everyone listens — no matter what job they may currently have.

“You make decisions based off of people and when Coach Prime got this job, there was no hesitation from me,” Kelly said. “I knew it was something that had a chance to be very special and I wanted to be a part of it.”

Despite all of the winning he’s done in the last decade, Kelly isn’t bringing any ‘secret sauce’ with him to Boulder, mainly because he knows that doesn’t exist.

“I’ve been very fortunate to work for Nick Saban,” Kelly said. “He’s proven that he’s the greatest of all-time. You can’t copy anybody. You have to have your own personality. I’ve said this to the players, this is going to be Colorado’s defense. We have to establish the criteria and establish our identity. There is no magic dust. There’s a lot of work that goes into it.”

So what is this new-look Colorado defense going to look like? Well, first off “Coach Prime” will have a pretty big influence, but Kelly’s expecting to have a unit that’s flexible enough to stop all the various offensive philosophies they’ll see in the fall.

“(Sanders) says it all the time, we want to be big, we want to be physical, we want to be disciplined, we want to be fast, we want to be tough,” Kelly said. “We want to be an aggressive-style defense. I don’t think you can sit back and wait for things to happen. That being said, you’ve gotta be smart in how you handle things.”

It’s not going to be an overnight change for a CU defense that was one of the worst in the country last season. Even with plenty of talent brought in over the offseason, Kelly and the rest of his defensive assistants will be building from the ground up during spring practices.

“We’re assuming when we come here that nobody knows anything,” Kelly said. “Our job as coaches is to teach. We want to teach our players what to do, we want to teach them how to do it and we want to teach them why it’s important that way. We’ll start basic and then build.”

The end goal for Kelly is clear. Just like the rest of this brand new coaching staff, Kelly came to win now and doing so would mean even more for someone who’s well aware of just what this program is capable of.

“This program has a lot of tradition throughout the years,” Kelly said. “We just want to bring this program back to the success it’s had in the past.”