Athletic director Rick George and chancellor Phil DiStefano emphasized Thursday that Colorado’s move to the Big 12 is about the student-athletes.

Digging deeper, there were other key reasons.

Money is at the top of the list of reasons why the Buffaloes bolted from the Pac-12. As George said, “A decision this big has a lot more to do than just money.”

CU is expected to receive $31.7 million from the Big 12 media rights deal that starts in 2025. There are two points brought up on Thursday that also make the move sound like a good one.

First, the networks themselves are attractive to the Buffs.

“The distribution of games on FOX and ESPN was an important consideration and the time windows that we would play in [played a major factor],” George said. “A 7 p.m. Eastern time zone [game] versus a 7 p.m. Pacific time zone [game] is drastically different in travel times and as I've mentioned, you know the student-athlete experience is important and that certainly was a consideration as well.”

While a return to the Big 12 means there will be some 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. local kickoffs for CU, this will likely remove the Buffs from the late window of games, an even bigger deal for sports like basketball.

While there is a chance the Pac-12’s new media deal includes partnerships with FOX and ESPN, the second big selling point for CU is something the Pac-12 was never going to provide — a conference that spans three time zones, broadening CU's reach.

The University of Houston, which joined the Big 12 this year, is in a market that can benefit the Buffs. But it goes beyond Houston and the state of Texas, a focus of Deion Sanders' recruiting.

“If you think about the Big 12 in the past it was all those middle states, you know, around us (like) Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and now being able to go and play in Cincinnati which is a good market for us, and to go in and play in Orlando, Florida,” George said. “Those factors were really important for us because the conference is different than it was yesterday. And the fact that they added Houston… we recruit really well out of there. I mean, we looked at this thing in a very detailed format to make the decision that we did."