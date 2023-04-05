BOULDER — “Everything you do around here will be earned. We ain’t giving you nothing. You’ve gotta go get it and you gotta take it.”

That’s what coach Deion Sanders told his Colorado team ahead of the first practice of the spring, announcing that no one on the roster would have a number on their jersey until they’ve earned it.

When the team came out for its sixth practice of the spring on Wednesday morning, there was finally a number to be found on the field. It was new wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. rocking the same No. 5 he wore at South Florida before transferring to the Buffaloes.

“I think he’s just been doing things he’s supposed to do,” defensive line coach Nick Williams said. “He’s living up to the standard. He showed that he’s here and he wants to win and he wants to win and he’s a team guy.”

With the way he’s quickly become a go-to weapon on the offense, his teammates weren’t surprised at all that Horn was the first Buffs player to earn a number.

“I’m definitely proud of Jimmy,” freshman running back Dylan Edwards said. “He deserves it. He’s been balling out in practice everyday.”

Horn was one of the more high profile transfers CU was able to sign in the offseason as he was rated as one of the top wideouts in the portal and held offers from plenty of top programs around the country as Houston, Penn State and Texas A&M were the other finalists to land his talents.

The central Florida native had 37 catches for 551 yards and three touchdowns and was also a dangerous returner, earning All-AAC first team honors as a kick returner.

When he got to Boulder, Horn quickly became a fixture on the YouTube videos posted by Deion Sanders Jr. that showed quarterback Shedeur Sanders throwing with CU wide receivers in the Buffs’ indoor practice facility during the winter.

“When I first got here, I was chilling the first couple days and then when Shedeur came back, we just got (the work) in that first day he got here,” Horn said last month. “We’ve just been getting it in ever since.”

It’s a long way from home for Horn, but he knows why he’s here and with two years of eligibility left, he’s already on the path to becoming the next dynamic wide receiver at CU.

“When I was at USF, I could just hop in the car and drive up the road an hour and 30 minutes (to get home). Out here, you’ve gotta catch that flight back and it’s kinda far away from family, but I’m here on a mission. I can’t let nothing hold me back.”