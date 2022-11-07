BOULDER — When Jalen Gabiddon was being recruited by Tad Boyle in the transfer portal, Gabiddon was told that he didn’t have to worry about the character of the team he’d be joining.
It’s only been one game — an 82-66 win over UC Riverside in the season opener — but Gabiddon, a transfer from Yale, already knows what Boyle told him months ago is true.
“It’s the most unselfish group of guys you can find and since I’ve been here, that’s the truest statement ever,” Gabiddon said after scoring 12 points in his CU debut. “I feel like I’ve been here for years with these guys — the way that we interact in the locker room, we hang out off the court. This is a phenomenal team.”
This Colorado team couldn’t have asked for a much better opening game.
Everything that was talked about in the preseason — the depth, the team, the newcomers — was all on display.
J’Vonne Hadley, one of the key newcomers, led the way with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting and was a team-high plus-23 in his official Buffs debut. The JUCO transfer has fit right in since he arrived and already worked his way into the starting lineup for game one.
“I think I really found my confidence at junior college,” Hadley said. “I’ve always had that sort of grit to me. Growing up, I’ve always been counted out. Not a lot of people in this world think that I can play at this level, so that’s one of the biggest things I’m coming with every single night.”
No one inside the CU Events Center was wondering about Hadley’s abilities when he made one of the best plays of the night. Hadley chased down an overthrown inbounds pass midway through the second half and was able to tiptoe along the sideline and find a clear path to the basket for a dunk that brought plenty of life to the crowd.
“Our crowd is going to fall in love with J’Vonne Hadley, if they haven’t already,” Boyle said.
Even despite the excellent debuts for guys like Hadley and Gabiddon, the most impressive part of CU’s win was the depth it displayed. Ten different players checked into the game in the first 10 minutes of the game and that unselfishness that Gabiddon talked about was on full display.
If there’s one player that defined the depth on Monday night, it was redshirt freshman Javon Ruffin, who made his college debut after missing all of last season with an injury.
Ruffin provided a spark off the bench, contributing 7 points and playing solid defense against a UC Riverside team led by its experienced guards.
“What’s crazy about last year is I still don’t know what we had [in Ruffin],” Boyle said. “It wasn’t until about three weeks ago that he strung a couple weeks of practices back-to-back-to-back that you saw what he brings. He comes in and he doesn’t play scared. He’s still a freshman, he’s going to make mistakes, but he’s going to be a really good player here before it’s all said and done.”
Even though the Evan Batteys and the Jabari Walkers of the world are no longer in Boulder, there are still some familiar faces on this team and they made their presence felt as well. KJ Simpson was second on the team in scoring with 14 points and his transition basket with just over a minute to go really put the icing on the cake. Junior forward Tristan da Silva was also in double figures with 12 points.
It wasn’t a surprise that five different players were in double figures for this team. Just don’t be surprised if it’s a different five guys the next time out.
“I’ve been around college basketball a lot and I’ve played in a lot of games against high-level teams and in practice on any given day, anyone can be unstoppable,” Gabiddon said. “To have that asset of depth is huge for us. We have 10, 11, 12 guys who can all contribute at the highest level, so there’s no reason for us to hold back.”