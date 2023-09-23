EUGENE, Ore. — The more things change, the more they stay the same.

A 3-0 record, a Heisman-caliber quarterback and all of Deion Sanders’ motivational magic wasn’t enough to prevent Colorado’s latest meeting against Oregon to look a whole lot like every other meeting the last few years.

The Buffaloes suffered their first loss of the Coach Prime era and it was an embarrassing one as Dan Lanning and the Ducks had no problem running up the score in their 42-6 win on Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

You can’t go from 1-11 to a contender in one offseason

The latest internet trend is to ask the men in your life just how often they think about the Roman Empire. Apparently there are a lot of people that know Rome wasn’t built in a day.

After Saturday’s drubbing in Eugene, there might be just as many people who know you don’t build a national championship contender in one offseason — especially not after a disastrous 1-11 season.

Shedeur Sanders is the real deal at quarterback and Travis Hunter is as good as they come both at cornerback and wide receiver, but as Coach Prime learned on Saturday if he didn’t already know it (which he probably did), it takes a while to build up at the line of scrimmage.

There’s more where this came from

If you thought the Ducks were keen on scoring as often as they could and as fast as they could, just wait until next week when USC and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams come to Boulder.

With a 10 a.m. kickoff at Folsom Field, the Trojans might score 35 points before many on the West Coast even wake up.

This is likely going to get worse for CU before it gets any better.

Alton McCaskill makes Buffs debut

It took until the game was well out of reach, but prized Houston transfer running back Alton McCaskill finally did make his Buffs debut on Saturday.

All week leading up to the game, it looked like McCaskill was going to be in for a big role against the Ducks as he finally shed the non-contact jersey in practice and was full-go in pregame warmups as well.

He was limited to just the one offensive series in the fourth quarter, though, and finished with five carries for 17 yards.

GAME RECAP

No. 10 Oregon 42, No. 19 Colorado 6

What happened: The Buffaloes fell for the first time under Deion Sanders in a game that looked a lot like the games CU fans got used to watching last season.

On offense: Speaking of last season, the 2023 Buffs somehow had a worse statistical performance offensively than the 2022 Buffs, who lost 49-10 last November at Folsom Field. CU managed just 199 total yards in the game after racking up 367 last year. Shedeur Sanders was constantly under pressure and he was ultimately sacked seven times in the game.

On defense: Outside of one interception for Alabama transfer Jahquez Robinson and one goal line stand when the Ducks were already up by 42, the CU defense had little to no answer for the Oregon offense, who tallied 522 yards for an average of 7.2 yards per play.

Up next: The Buffs return home for another nationally-televised game against No. 5 USC. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. on Fox.