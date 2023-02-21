Need a proper reason to skip school or work?
You're in luck.
Thursday afternoon, the No. 21 CU Buffs (21-6, 12-4 Pac-12) host No. 3 Stanford (25-2, 13-2) in the game of the year in Colorado women's college hoops. CU's calling for fans to wear white in a "whiteout."
Tipoff at CU Events Center is set for 3 pm. It's the first leg of a Buffs doubleheader. The CU Buffs men host USC at 7 pm.
Why is this one important for JR Payne's Buffs? A victory positions CU to potentially earn a top-16 seed in the NCAA tournament — and the right to host a first-weekend pod in Boulder.
ESPN.com's Bracketology currently projects the Buffs as a No. 4 seed (and top-16 seed) hosting the first weekend. Beating a top-five opponent — and a third top-15 opponent — could clinch it.
The powerhouse Cardinal program shows five straight wins over CU and a 26-5 overall record in the series. The Buffs last beat the Cardinal 77-72 in overtime in January 2021 at CU.
Tickets go for $10. School will still be there on Friday.
—Paul Klee