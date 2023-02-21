Need a proper reason to skip school or work?

You're in luck.

Thursday afternoon, the No. 21 CU Buffs (21-6, 12-4 Pac-12) host No. 3 Stanford (25-2, 13-2) in the game of the year in Colorado women's college hoops. CU's calling for fans to wear white in a "whiteout."

Tipoff at CU Events Center is set for 3 pm. It's the first leg of a Buffs doubleheader. The CU Buffs men host USC at 7 pm.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Why is this one important for JR Payne's Buffs? A victory positions CU to potentially earn a top-16 seed in the NCAA tournament — and the right to host a first-weekend pod in Boulder.

ESPN.com's Bracketology currently projects the Buffs as a No. 4 seed (and top-16 seed) hosting the first weekend. Beating a top-five opponent — and a third top-15 opponent — could clinch it.

The powerhouse Cardinal program shows five straight wins over CU and a 26-5 overall record in the series. The Buffs last beat the Cardinal 77-72 in overtime in January 2021 at CU.

Tickets go for $10. School will still be there on Friday.

—Paul Klee