BOULDER — The start to the Deion Sanders era couldn’t have gone any better for Colorado.

Labeled 20-point underdogs, the Buffs went to the home of the defending national runner-up and won, stealing the national spotlight.

Can Coach Prime and company keep it?

Saturday, Sanders will coach his first game at Folsom Field as the Buffs welcome rival Nebraska to Boulder. It’s the 72nd meeting overall between the two programs and the first since 2019 when CU won 34-31 in overtime.

Here are five storylines to watch:

How can Coach Prime back up his epic debut?

Beat Nebraska. It’s that simple. As wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. said last week, CU's players know of the rivalry aspect. Coach Prime has been the king of Boulder since Day 1, but a win over Nebraska to reach 2-0 would maintain his momentum.

Can the offense repeat its record-breaking performance from Week 1?

CU put up staggering offensive numbers in a 45-42 win over No. 17 TCU: Shedeur Sanders’ 510 passing yards; four players with over 100 receiving yards; Dylan Edwards’ four touchdowns in his debut. It's hard to believe those stats will be replicated again this season.

Nebraska's defense presents a bigger challenge than TCU's did. The Cornhuskers will slow the tempo and limit possessions, something TCU wasn’t interested in doing last week.

How does the CU defense bounce back?

The Buffs weren’t satisfied with their Week 1 win, especially on the defensive side. If not for a drop and bad throw by Chandler Morris, the Horned Frogs may have been able to score the final touchdown and sneak away with the win.

Coach Prime has stressed the defense must improve. CU will be facing a much slower-paced offense in Nebraska, but Huskers quarterback Jeff Sims presents a running threat for the Buffs' linebackers. If the Nebraska offense strings together long drives, the Buffs defense will be on the field a lot more than they were last week.

Is Travis Hunter really going to play 130 snaps every week?

Nobody is denying Travis Hunter’s talent. He may well just be the best player in college football after just one game with the Buffs. But the big question is how sustainable it is for him to replicate the amount of snaps he played at TCU.

The simple answer is that Hunter simply might be the lone exception to all of these preconceived notions we all have about playing the game of football. He might just be a generational talent combined with a generational athlete who is gifted enough to do that every week.

CU needs everything he’s got, too. Despite how much better than expected the rest of the roster looked in Week 1, the Buffs' schedule will get tougher. CU needs Hunter to be a superstar every time he steps on the field.

Just how much red is going to be at Folsom Field?

CU athletic director Rick George has pleaded with Buffs fans, “Don’t sell your tickets to Nebraska fans.”

The Buffs are determined to make this year’s game look a lot different than 2019 when Folsom Field was packed with a crowd that featured slightly more red than it did black and gold.

For Sanders’ home debut, though, it shouldn’t be a problem — even if it may be tempting to sell the tickets for the going rate.

Who’s got the edge?

Offense: Colorado

This is an easy one. Albeit it came against a TCU defense that looks like it may struggle, the 42 points and over 550 yards of offense CU put up last week was impressive. The 10 points Nebraska scored at Minnesota was not, however.

Defense: Nebraska

This is where Nebraska must dominate in order to win. The Huskers must slow down the game on offense, but it won’t matter if the defense can’t get off the field. It’s going to be a challenge facing an up-tempo Buffs offense, but one or two three-and-outs by the Huskers could be enough to change the momentum.

Coaching: Colorado

The most underrated aspect of CU’s Week 1 win was how well-coached the team was. The Buffs had fewer penalties, but even more importantly they looked like a team that has been playing together for a long time. Some costly turnovers and a last-second loss in Week 1 don’t help Matt Rhule and Nebraska’s case, either.

Buffs gameday weather report

"The forecast looks good! Expect 80 degrees at kickoff. Mostly sunny with only a light breeze. It won't be the humid inferno of Fort Worth, but bring your sunscreen with a 10 a.m. kick. Nice views of a gold orb in the sky without a speck of red anywhere above."

—Chris Bianchi, 9News meteorologist