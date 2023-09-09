BOULDER — Shedeur Sanders was almost sacked three times on the play. It was a two-point conversion attempt after Colorado went up by three touchdowns against arch-rival Nebraska. The Buffaloes quarterback stepped up in the pocket, then had to retreat backwards, avoiding two would-be tacklers before ultimately releasing the ball from the 16-yard line while nearly falling out of bounds.

In what Coach Prime described as a “Heisman type play,” Sanders’ pass found the arms of a diving Anthony Hankerson. Folsom Field exploded. Sanders removed his helmet and celebrated with the euphoric crowd — earning him a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

When he got back to the sideline, Sanders’ dad was waiting for him.

“You cannot do that,” Sanders recalled saying to his son and starting quarterback. “You cannot take your helmet off.”

Coach Prime had nothing for his son’s response.

“Dad, it’s personal,” Shedeur said.

It didn’t matter that the play went to video review and was ultimately overturned in what may be the most impressive failed two-point conversion in CU history.

All that mattered was the message the No. 22-ranked Buffs had stressed all week leading up to this rivalry game against the Cornhuskers had officially sunk in. In a 36-14 win in front of a sold-out crowd in Boulder, a place that has become the center of the college football universe almost overnight, CU lived up to the expectations — and then some.

“I laughed my butt off,” Coach Prime said of the moment with Shedeur. “They really took it to heart.”

It didn’t really matter that Shedeur and the offense got off to a slow start. They racked up only 150 yards of total offense in the first half and scored just 13 points — 10 of which were gifted to them by the CU defense.

It didn’t matter that Shedeur was sacked eight times on the day — a far cry from how this offense operated a week ago in the record-setting performance against TCU.

It didn’t matter that two-way superstar Travis Hunter, who was the best player on both sides of the ball in Week 1, wasn’t really involved on offense or defense. He was targeted only a few times on defense and had one pass breakup. He was targeted seven times on offense, but totaled just three catches.

It really didn't matter that the Buffs had four unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the game — undoubtedly a result of playing in a rivalry game.

As Coach Prime said postgame, this team “hasn’t scratched the surface of what it’s capable of doing.”

Yet, the Buffs are 2-0 with a ranked road win and a blowout win in a rivalry game.

Not bad for this new-look CU team.

“That’s a pretty good feeling for any coach,” Coach Prime said.

With how many new players there are on this Colorado team — none of the 100-plus players on the roster were here the last time the Buffs and Cornhuskers faced off just four years ago — it would’ve been easy for the ‘it’s personal’ message this week to go in one ear and out the other. For some of them, maybe it did.

But not for Shedeur — not after what he saw pregame. He went out of his way to mention seeing a good amount of Nebraska coaches and players standing on the Buffs logo at midfield while they were trying to warm up.

“When you got the whole team trying to disrespect it, I’m not going for that at all,” Shedeur said.

That was all it took. From there, as Coach Prime and everyone in black and gold has said for six days straight — it was personal.

“We wanted to run the score up, for real,” wide receiver Xavier Weaver said.