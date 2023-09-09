BOULDER — Not a bad way to open the 100th season at Folsom Field.

In Deion Sanders’ home debut as the Colorado coach, the No. 22-ranked Buffaloes steam-rolled rival Nebraska by a final of 36-14 on a picture-perfect Saturday afternoon.

The defense responds

While the CU offense stole the headlines in the Week 1 win at TCU, it was the Buffs defense that picked up the slack against the Cornhuskers.

After being gashed for touchdown after touchdown last week, CU more than held its own against a Nebraska offense intent on trying to run the ball. It didn’t work.

Outside of a 57-yard touchdown run by Huskers QB Jeff Sims, the Buffs did an excellent job getting off the field. The four turnovers by the Nebraska offense certainly helped, but pressure from the edge rushers like Jordan Domineck not only helped slow down the run, but also put pressure on the quarterback.

Juwan Mitchell is a difference-maker

What an instant impact Juwan Mitchell had for this Buffs defense.

The former Tennessee and Texas linebacker, who came to CU after being dismissed from the team at Arizona State during fall camp, got the start just a few weeks after arriving in Boulder. He was around the ball all afternoon and finished with three tackles.

He may be the player this defense needs for the rest of the season.

Shedeur Sanders shakes off slow start

While the defense looked like a completely different unit from a week ago, so did the CU offense, but not in a good way.

Shedeur Sanders struggled to find his wide receivers open downfield early and even though they were set up well by the defense on multiple occasions, they managed just 13 points and 150 yards of offense in the first half.

Everything changed in the second half, though, as Sanders connected with wide receiver Xavier Weaver for multiple big gains down the field and the Buffs ended up scoring 23 points in the final 30 minutes of play.

Despite the early struggles, Sanders still finished a cool 31-for-42 passing for 393 yards and two touchdowns. He also scrambled for a score late in the fourth quarter to really rub salt in the wounds of Husker fans.

WHAT HAPPENED: No. 22 Colorado dominated its most bitter rival with a 36-14 win over Nebraska on Saturday afternoon at Folsom Field in front of a crowd over 53,000 people that featured a lot less red than the last time these two teams met four years ago.

ON OFFENSE: The Buffaloes still managed to take a 13-0 lead into the half despite their fair share of struggles, but Shedeur Sanders and company exploded in the second half. CU finished with 4XX yards of offense as the first team offense got the chance to enjoy the final few minutes of hte game from the sideline.

ON DEFENSE: CU shook off the disappointing effort in Week 1 to hold the Cornhuskers to a measly seven points outside of garbage time. Outside of a few big runs, the Buffs were the better team at the line of scrimmage, consistently generating pressure and forcing four turnovers in the game.

UP NEXT: The Buffs remain home for next week’s Rocky Mountain Showdown against the CSU Rams. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. at Folsom Field. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.