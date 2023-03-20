BOULDER — If anyone was wondering how Deion Sanders would make headlines this week other than the fact that it’s his first official practices at Colorado, the entire team came out wearing jerseys with no numbers on them.

The only numbers to be found inside the Buffs’ indoor practice facility were on the scoreboards and on the chains around “Coach Prime’s” neck.

Day one ✅ pic.twitter.com/kGbQOuiLWN — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) March 20, 2023

Not even the coach’s son, Shedeur Sanders, has a number yet.

It would be a pretty big surprise to see anyone other than Shedeur wearing No. 2 for the Black & Gold spring game next month, let alone when Week 1 against TCU rolls around in September.

The start of spring practices is also an exciting time for Shedeur, whom we’ve seen throw to the likes of Jimmy Horn Jr. and Montana Lemonious-Craig in plenty of clips online since his arrival. But now it’s time to go up against an actual defense, which is when the real work begins.

“Throwing one-on-one is just throwing by yourself,” Shedeur said Sunday. “That’s what I’m big on with all the receivers is having them see through the same lens I see through, so we’re not just out there running routes. There’s a purpose for every time we go out on the field.”

The purpose for these next few weeks of practice is clear.

Shedeur is learning his third different offense in three years with new offensive coordinator Sean Lewis in charge in Boulder. So far so good for this marriage that will be key for just how successful the Buffs can be in the fall.

“Working with Coach Lewis is amazing,” Shedeur said. “He’s something I’ve never had before. Each and every day, each and every period, he pushes me to grow in different areas. I’m extremely grateful that he’s here and he’s the OC.”

The confidence in Shedeur’s ability is evident.

“I know what he’s going to do throwing the darn football,” Deion said. “He’s very accurate, but (it’s about) just understanding all the nuances of the offense and then incorporating what he does well.”

Even the defensive coaches have taken a notice to what Shedeur has done.

“I’ve been around some really good quarterbacks in the last 10 years and he flashes,” defensive coordinator Charles Kelly said.

It’s clear from day one that all the offseason work with Horn, as well as the time spent throwing to Travis Hunter at Jackson State, has paid off.

“If you watch us practice, you could tell (Shedeur) and Jimmy and Travis, they have something special,” Deion said. “Jimmy has done so much work in the indoor (facility) since we've arrived and they know one another real well. We’ve gotta get that consistency and that communication with all the different receivers and that trust.”

For now, Shedeur is happy to throw the ball to Hunter and not at Hunter as the two-way player is working mostly with the offense. But he might not feel the same in the summer when Cormani McClain shows up and it’s the two five-star corners on the outside, as well as returning starter Nikko Reed, who figures to remain a key piece to the CU defense.

“Travis is on my right side right now, so I’m feeling great,” Shedeur said with a laugh. “Nikko (Reed) and a lot of the DBs, one thing they’re going to do is compete. You could talk to ‘em, you could throw as many deep balls as you want, their confidence is unbelievable. No matter what, they’re still ready to get up there, jam (at the line of scrimmage) and be ready to play. It’s a real competitive energy that I’ve never been a part of before.”